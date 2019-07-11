The “American Horror Story” franchise has endured murder houses, asylums, hotels, cults and most recently apocalypse. So, surely it will survive the ’80s.

A new trailer for the franchise’s upcoming season, “American Horror Story: 1984,” arrived on Thursday, revealing a cast of characters who, if history is any indication, likely won’t make it out alive.

Season 9, set to begin in September, is seemingly inspired by classic slasher films and reportedly is set at a summer camp, judging from the cast’s “80s lewks” in the first look.

“To celebrate the first day of filming the NINTH Season of AMERICAN HORROR STORY, here’s the official 1984 cast announcement along with some amazing 80s lewks. Enjoy!” creator Ryan Murphy wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

“AHS: 1984” has assembled a star-studded cast of familiar faces, including Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman and John Carroll Lynch. Newcomers include former Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, Matthew Morrison of “Glee” fame, and “Pose” star Angelica Ross.

Ross will be the first transgender actress in television history to land two series regular roles, according to FX.

Noticeably absent are Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who appeared in every chapter of the franchise thus far. The “Ocean’s 8” star might still pop up for a smaller role, Variety reports, but Peters previously announced he’s taking a much-needed break.

“It’s just exhausting. It’s really mentally draining, and you don’t want to go to those places ever in your life,” Peters said of his work on the series. “And so, you have to go there for the scenes, and it ends up integrating it somehow into your life. You’re in traffic and you find yourself screaming and you’re like, ‘What the hell? This isn’t who I am.’”

“American Horror Story: 1984” premieres Sept. 18 on FX.