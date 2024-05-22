Cam'ron Reacts To His CNN Interview After He Was Slammed For Being 'Disrespectful'

Cam’ron has addressed his recent viral interview with CNN’s “NewsNight” anchor Abby Phillip, in which he mocked and criticized the network.
During Tuesday’s episode of his podcast, “It Is What It Is,” the rapper expressed frustration that he was asked on-air to weigh in on a hotel surveillance video obtained by CNN last week that showed Sean “Diddy” Combs violently assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in 2016.
“They invited me on the show to talk about what’s going on with Diddy and all that, but my thing about it was... they didn’t invite me on to say about how successful our show is or the positive stuff we do in the community,” he said before praising his co-host, Mase, a rapper and pastor, for his work in the community.
“We do all these positive things, and you call me on CNN for the bullshit, I’m going to give you the bullshit,” Cam’ron added.
The Dipset artist later referenced heated interviews he’s been engaged in on other networks in the past, saying, “Y’all already know what the résumé is with them shows with me.”
Cam’ron did not say why he agreed to the interview.
Representatives of CNN and Cam’ron did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
During Monday’s segment of “NewsNight,” Cam’ron spoke out against Combs’ violent behavior, calling it “egregious,” before the interview appeared to go awry.
When Phillip asked Cam’ron additional questions about Combs, the “Hey Ma” rapper pushed back and questioned why he was being asked about the Bad Boy Records founder.
At one point in the interview, Cam’ron plugged his intimacy supplement and made a crude sexual reference.
“Sorry, I’m gonna get some cheeks after this HorsePower drink,” he said after he loudly drank the supplement.
He later asked how the interview came about in the first place: “Who’s the talent agent for this joint?”
Some people on social media agreed with the rapper while others questioned why CNN asked him to appear on the show to discuss abuse in the music industry. Other social media users on X, formerly Twitter, sharply criticized Cam’ron for the way he spoke to Phillip.
Journalist Ernest Owens slammed the rapper’s “disrespectful” behavior toward Phillip, who is Black, saying that he displayed a type of misogyny often directed at Black women.
“Cam’ron coming on CNN and being disrespectful to Abby Phillip while she’s asking him about Diddy’s misogyny pretty much sums up the state of Black women & sexism in hip-hop,” he wrote on X.
