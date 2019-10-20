North Carolina’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Bridge May Decapitate Trucks No Longer

A notorious North Carolina landmark dubbed the “can opener” bridge may soon become just a regular old overpass.

Transportation officials in Durham announced plans Friday to raise the 11-foot-8-inch railroad bridge that has been documented peeling the tops off of trucks and other tall vehicles in dozens of viral videos ― and even a documentary.

The North Carolina Railroad Overpass at Gregson Street (The 11'-8" Bridge) will be closed to all through traffic 24/7 from October 23 to Nov 5 in order to raise the 11’-8” Railroad Overpass. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/120XzikVbl — Durham Transportation Department (@movesafedurham) October 18, 2019

Construction on the North Carolina Railroad bridge, which crosses South Gregson Street near the city’s downtown, is scheduled from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5, according to Bill Judge, Durham’s interim transportation director.

Railroad records show that the new clearance height will be 12 feet, 4 inches ― only 8 inches taller ― “for the purpose of improving safety and reducing damage to NCRR infrastructure from vehicle strikes.”

Judge believes 8 inches is “the most they can raise it” without having to reconstruct another nearby crossing, but referred HuffPost to the railroad for details.

NCRR and its contractor did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

The famous overpass has been a hazard to drivers for years, causing 101 accidents between 2008 and 2016, according to an NBC News report. For more recent figures, Judge referred HuffPost to the website 11foot8.com, which documented 33 collisions since the beginning of 2017 ― or roughly one per month.

Jurgen Henn, who runs the YouTube channel and the 11foot8.com website, keeps cameras set up near the intersection, according to his site. He started recording the underpass in 2008 after hearing the crashes from his nearby office for years, Henn has told multiple news outlets.

Henn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While it’s good news for motorists and pedestrians that the bridge will finally be a safer height, many locals and other fans of mayhem are mourning the “end of an era.”

"...in order to raise the 11’-8” Railroad Overpass" ☹️



Guess it’s time to plan a Retro night where we watch nothing but old clips of 11’ 8” crashes.



🚧 .... 🚛 ... 🙄🤦🏻‍♂️



Do we have to wait 20 years, @retrofilmseries? pic.twitter.com/3YYsQ86LG6 — Carolina Theatre (@CarolinaDurham) October 18, 2019