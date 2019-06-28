HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Aleksandr_Kravtsov via Getty Images

We already know that many people use CBD for a variety of things like pain, anxiety and skin concerns, but did you know that it can also be used to treat similar conditions in pets?

As a reminder, CBD — or cannabidiol — is the nonpsychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant. The chemical that is responsible for weed’s psychoactive effects is called THC — or tetrahydrocannabinol — which is mostly removed from CBD products. The biggest difference between CBD and THC? THC gets you high, and CBD doesn’t.

With Independence Day coming up, a lot of pet parents are considering CBD to calm their dogs during fireworks shows — but is there any science to it? We wanted to learn more about whether CBD works for pups with anxiety, so we spoke with two licensed veterinarians to get their take.

koldunova via Getty Images Will CBD calm an anxious pet during Fourth of July fireworks shows? We asked the experts.

Is it safe to give your pet CBD?

Dr. Adam Christman is an award-winning veterinarian from New Jersey and a board member of the New Jersey Veterinary Medical Association who has written books and created YouTube videos about pet wellness. He said there’s a lot of anecdotal evidence showing benefits to CBD for pets, but not a ton of research out there about CBD generally — even for humans.

“I always preface this discussion by referencing the first scientific study of CBD oil in pets,” Christman said.

The study he’s referring to is a 2017 Cornell University study in which CBD oil was given twice daily to dogs with osteoarthritis. The study found it helped increase their comfort and activity.

“The results seem to support anecdotal reports of CBD oil’s benefits for pain and anxiety,” Christman said. “However, we are truly unsure of its true safety and potential drug interactions with traditional medications. Therefore, there’s a very gray zone on this.”

“The results seem to support anecdotal reports of CBD oil’s benefits for pain and anxiety. However, we are truly unsure of its true safety and potential drug interactions with traditional medications. Therefore, there’s a very gray zone on this.” - Dr. Adam Christman, veterinarian

Dr. Ibrahim Shokry, a professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine with over 30 years of veterinarian experience, said there are still certain pet health concerns that can be address with CBD.

“It can be used in the treatment of certain types of seizures, to control pain, inflammation, nausea, vomiting, to stimulate appetite and to manage anxiety,” Shokry said. “All these uses are based on experiences, but controlled clinical studies are needed in dogs and cats to establish efficacy and safety.”

Jasper Cole via Getty Images

Would CBD help anxious pets on the Fourth of July?

Both vets agree that more research is needed to definitively say CBD can help anxious pets. Still, Showry said CBD is generally safe to use on pets if you’re buying pet products from a reputable source and use them in the correct dose. The substances’ sedating and calming effects may help the animals cope with the anxiety caused by fireworks.

Christman, on the other hand, recommends more traditional anxiety-reducing products that have been scientifically proven to be effective, like Sileo, Prozac, tranquilizers and Thundershirts.

What’s the TL;DR version?

If your dog is on any kind of traditional medication, chat with your vet before giving it CBD treats or tinctures. In other situations, proceed with care and caution, and follow the product’s recommended dosing guidelines. It’s generally a good rule of thumb to reach out to your vet before giving your pet any new products for health or wellness.

Still, if you are interested in learning more about CBD to calm your pet’s anxiety during fireworks this Fourth of July (and beyond), we’ve rounded up some reputable and popular CBD products for pets that are worth browsing. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1 Medterra Pets CBD Joint Support Soft Chews Medterra Find them for $30 on Medterra. Medterra’s CBD Pet Chews combine the purest form of 99% CBD with tasty ingredients to make a snack your pet will enjoy. Each peanut butter chew contains 10mg of CBD, so you can easily track how much CBD your pet consumes daily and our products contain ZERO THC, eliminating any psychoactive ingredients. Medterra’s pet chews combine CBD, glucosamine, MSM and chondroitin to support joint health. 2 Purfurred Pet 200mg CBD for Dogs Made By Hemp Find it for $27 on Made By Hemp. The Purfurred CBD dog tincture provides the benefit of CBD oil in a formula suited to your dog’s diet. This tincture contains 200mg CBD from full-spectrum hemp oil, which includes essential phytocannabinoids and nutrients. 3 Proper Hemp Co. CBD Beef Chews for Dogs Standard Dose Find it for $35 on Standard Dose. CBD Beef Chews from Proper Hemp Co. are a great way to sooth your dog's aches and pains and calm their bodies and minds. This broad-spectrum formula contains not only anti-inflammatory and calming CBD, but other complimentary cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, CBC, CBD-A and 0% THC, so you and your pet can safely find a sense of calm. 60mg CBD / 2mg per beef chew. 4 Medterra Pets CBD Tincture in Beef Flavour Medterra Find them for $23 to $44 on Medterra. Medterra's Pet CBD Tinctures are made with our 99%+ pure CBD and MCT Coconut Oil. They are available in strengths of 150mg, 300mg and 750mg and are safe, affordable, easy to use and legal. 5 Medix CBD Oil for Dogs – Bacon Flavor Medix Find it for $30 to $50 on Medix. Medix CBD oil for dogs is a high-end tincture and oral drops infused with delicious bacon flavor. Our mouthwatering tinctures release a smoky, sizzling scent and a savory flavor that’s enhanced for a dose of meaty tastiness that dogs love. Our 100mg, 250mg and 500mg custom formulas are the perfect CBD oil for small, medium and large dogs. 6 Therabis CBD Dog Treats Calm & Quiet Made By Hemp Find small, medium and large treats for $32-$53 on Made By Hemp. These CBD dog treats are made withhemp-derived CBD oil, vitamins and natural plant terpenes.