Justin Trudeau Wore Brownface At School Party: Report

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau allegedly wore brownface at a 2001 party that was documented in a yearbook photograph obtained by Time magazine.

The photo, which Time reported on Wednesday, was reportedly taken at an “Arabian Nights” gala at West Point Grey Academy, a private school in Vancouver where Trudeau was teaching at the time. The photo allegedly appears in the school’s 2000-2001 yearbook.

Zita Astravas, a spokesperson for the Liberal Party of Canada, confirmed to HuffPost that Trudeau is the man in the picture.

Exclusive: Justin Trudeau wore brownface at 2001 ‘Arabian Nights’ party while he taught at a private school, Canada's Liberal Party admits https://t.co/j3UobfYNIF — TIME (@TIME) September 18, 2019

The photo was taken at the school’s annual dinner which had an “Arabian Nights” costume theme, Astravas said, adding that Trudeau “attended with friends and colleagues dressed as a character from ‘Aladdin’.”

Time reported that it obtained a copy of the photo from Michael Adamson, a Vancouver businessman who was part of the school’s community but not at the party in question. Adamson reportedly said he first saw the photo in July and believed it should be released to the public.

Time reported that many people at the gala dressed in costume for the dinner, but according to the yearbook’s six photographs of the event, Trudeau appeared to be the only attendee to paint his skin dark.

Astravas said that the prime minister is expected to address the media and discuss the photograph on Wednesday evening. Details about when and where this will take place are unclear.

