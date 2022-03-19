Canada Gives Russian Letter Lamenting Humanitarian Disaster A Scathing Rewrite

Canada’s mission to the United Nations took red ink to a letter from their Russian counterparts which decried the humanitarian disaster unfurling in eastern Europe as a direct result of the Vladimir Putin-ordered military invasion of Ukraine.

Canada’s mission wasn’t having the sympathy purportedly expressed by the Russian envoy, and completely rewrote the note.

Advertisement

It changed this part:

I am reaching out to you with regard to an urgent matter related to the dire humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine. Like other members of the international community, we are gravely concerned about its deterioration.

To this:

I am reaching out to you with regard to an urgent matter related to the dire humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine which we have caused as a result of our illegal war of aggression. We are not gravely concerned about its deterioration because we are the primary cause.

Advertisement

The Canadians also demanded to know: “How do you account for the bombing of a maternity ward and the destruction of over 200 schools?”

And: “How do you account for Russia forces besieging cities, preventing civilians from fleeing, denying humanitarian aid, attacking humanitarian corridors and looting aid?”

Read Canada’s heavily annotated letter here:

Thank you @RussiaUN for your letter dated March 16.



Please see our suggested edits below. #StandWithUkraine #RespectTheCharter pic.twitter.com/0M663R0tUW — Canada Mission UN #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@CanadaUN) March 17, 2022

The letter was well received from the missions of Finland, Sweden, Denmark and other nations who all called for Russia to immediately end its war on Ukraine, which has seen more than 3 million Ukrainians flee the country.

Advertisement

Russian diplomat Dmitry Polyanskiy, however, called it “kindergarten-level Russophobic libel!”