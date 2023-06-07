A dangerous layer of smoke has enveloped the Northeast and the Midwest as Canada battles roughly 400 wildfires.

With the summer season steadily approaching, it offers a preview of an unprecedented and unwieldy wildfire season as the effects of global warming ramp up.

“Our modeling shows this may be an especially severe wildfire season throughout this summer,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference Monday. “This is a scary time for a lot of people.”

The smoke from Canada’s wildfires traveled roughly 500 miles to New York because of a push from a storm system off the coast of Canada, The New York Times reported.

The smoke affects roughly 55 million people across the eastern United States.

The National Weather Service’s storm prediction center said Tuesday that “dry thunderstorms” threaten to create “out of control” wildfires in the U.S.

“People have to prepare for this over the long haul,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned, according to The New York Times.

“New York City and Syracuse were among the worst places in the entire planet yesterday,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration has paused flights from New York’s La Guardia Airport as visibility worsens, and New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport may be next. Likewise, schools in New York have even canceled outdoor activities for students.

Still, the effects of the smoke have traveled further than New York and New Jersey’s borders. The haze has made its way to the DMV, Indiana and Ohio, according to Air Now, which tracks air-quality data on a map.

See photos of the smoke below.

Hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires blanket the monuments and skyline of Washington, D.C. on Wednesday as seen from Arlington, Virginia. Win McNamee via Getty Images

Tourists walk around the base of the Washington Monument as wildfire smoke casts a haze off the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall on Wednesday. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

A passenger wearing a face mask rides the Staten Island Ferry past the Manhattan skyline during heavy smog in New York on Tuesday. ED JONES via Getty Images

The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on Tuesday. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Heavy smoke fills the air as people cross 34th Street in Herald Square on Tuesday in New York City. Gary Hershorn via Getty Images

Heavy smoke blankets buildings around Times Square in a view looking north from the Empire State Building as the sun sets on Tuesday in New York City. Gary Hershorn via Getty Images

Smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia envelopes Washington Street in Wrentham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Smoke from wildfires in Canada blankets the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. LEAH MILLIS via Reuters

The sun as it rises in a hazy, smoky sky in New York City on Wednesday. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Lower Manhattan is barely visible as heavy smoke cloaks Manhattan in a view looking south from the Empire State Building as the sun sets on Tuesday. Gary Hershorn via Getty Images

A man wears a face mask as smoke continues to cloud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of Manhattan in New York City on Wednesday as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Getty Images

