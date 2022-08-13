Canadian Politician Gets Buzzed After Swallowing Rogue Bee At News Conference

A Canadian politician got a surprise “hive” five after a bee flew into his mouth during a news conference on Friday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, brother of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, was talking about possibly privatizing health care when the winged invader went straight into his mouth, according to video captured during the news conference.

Video shows a bee begin to circle Ford about midway through the news conference.

Ford noticed the bee and attempted to swat it away from him, but the efforts proved useless, as the bee first landed on Ford’s bottom lip and later went into his mouth, causing him to let out a cough.

“Little bugger got away in there,” Ford said after taking a moment to cool down.

“Man, he went right down the hatch,” Ford said.

You can watch the buzzworthy clip of the bee below.

#WATCH: Doug Ford swallowed a bee during a press conference pic.twitter.com/gMh6oxlVw4 — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) August 12, 2022

The moment straight from the hive inspired a number of bee-focused jokes.

You can't blame the bee for being so close to Doug Ford, they can't help but be attracted to Pollenticians. — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) August 12, 2022

In case you’re wondering why we have a shortage of bees, Doug Ford’s been eating them. — Dean from Winnipeg (@Dean_Winnipeg) August 12, 2022

To bee is to do —Socrates.



To do is to bee —Jean-Paul Sartre.



Do bee do bee do —Frank Sinatra.



Holy christ I’ve just swallowed a bee —Doug Ford.#TeamBee — Marie🇨🇦🌻🦂 (@Mme1960) August 12, 2022

the bee that attacked doug ford pic.twitter.com/HU9BrxQeF9 — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) August 12, 2022