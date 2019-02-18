WEIRD NEWS

Canadian Man Recreates Leonardo da Vinci's 'Mona Lisa' On Backyard Ice Rink

The Toronto work of art is dubbed the "Snowna Lisa."

A Canadian man took snow removal to a whole new level last week by bringing an artistic touch to the shoveling of his backyard ice rink.

Robert Greenfield of Toronto shot a time-lapse video of his process to create an image of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” and posted it on YouTube and Facebook.

“This is not exactly a masterpiece, but I present the Snowna Lisa!” Greenfield wrote on his Facebook post. “Oh, you think that’s bad? Wait till I tell you it should be hanging in the Igloouvre.”

Check out the video below:

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Canada Art Leonardo Da Vinci Mona Lisa
CONVERSATIONS