A Canadian man took snow removal to a whole new level last week by bringing an artistic touch to the shoveling of his backyard ice rink.

Robert Greenfield of Toronto shot a time-lapse video of his process to create an image of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” and posted it on YouTube and Facebook.

“This is not exactly a masterpiece, but I present the Snowna Lisa!” Greenfield wrote on his Facebook post. “Oh, you think that’s bad? Wait till I tell you it should be hanging in the Igloouvre.”