Ex-Canadian PM Issues 'Mea Culpa' Over Hurricane Dorian Hitting Mar-A-Lago Tweet

Kim Campbell, the former prime minister of Canada, has apologized for tweeting that she was rooting for Hurricane Dorian to hit President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Campbell caused controversy with her Wednesday post about “rooting for a direct hit” on the venue.

On Friday, she tweeted sorry “to all it offended” and announced she had deleted the comment.

“It was intended as sarcasm-not a serious wish of harm,” wrote Campbell, who became Canada’s first female prime minister in 1993 and who has previously called Trump a “motherfucker.”

“Throwaway lines get a life of their own on Twitter,” she added. “I shd know better. Mea culpa.”

I have deleted my tweet about the hurricane & Mar a Lago and sincerely apologize to all it offended. It was intended as sarcasm-not a serious wish of harm. Throwaway lines get a life of their own on Twitter. I shd know better. Mea culpa. — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 30, 2019

Hurricane Dorian strengthened to a potentially devastating Category 4 storm on Friday. It is predicted to make landfall in the U.S. on Monday.