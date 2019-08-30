Former Canadian PM Stirs Controversy Rooting For Hurricane To Hit Mar-A-Lago

Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell stirred controversy after she expressed hope that Hurricane Dorian would batter President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, next week.
Dorian is forecast to make landfall Monday, as a potentially devastating Category 4 storm, somewhere between southern Georgia and the Florida Keys.
Campbell tweeted Wednesday she was “rooting for a direct hit” on the venue.
The comment drew immediate backlash.
But when someone pointed out “there are real people who live and work there,” Campbell explained the tweet as “snark” and responded with criticism of the Trump administration’s anti-environment agenda:
Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, joined in with the criticism:
Campbell — whose tenure as Canada’s first female prime minister in 1993 lasted just four months — has a history of criticizing Trump, whom she has previously called a “motherfucker” and a “sexual predator.”