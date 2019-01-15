If there was ever a group of people who know how to dress for cold weather, it’d be Canadians.

It’s true that plenty of states in the U.S. get hit with brutal winters, but folks in Canada always seem to have it a little worse. As a result of dealing with bone-chillingly cold weather for too many months of the year ― it’s often joked that Canada has only two seasons: winter and July ― our neighbors to the north have really mastered the art of bundling up and still looking stylish.

We should point out that there are quite a few unzipped coats and bare ankles shown in these photos, but most of these folks are bloggers, which means getting the perfect shot comes before zipping up or putting socks on. But in their defense, it has been shaping up to be a fairly mild Canadian winter so far.