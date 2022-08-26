FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game

A couple of kangaroos were caught on camera in the midst of a quarrel that quickly got crazy.
It’s not clear what the duo were dueling over in the fight filmed in Australia’s Mount Taylor Nature Reserve, in Canberra’s south.
But one of the roos quickly realized it was messing with the wrong marsupial when it was flung through a fence in finishing move that looked like something out of a video game or pro wrestling.
The victor even paused to stare down his fallen foe:
Julian Doak told Storyful he filmed the fight for family.
“The two ’roos were having a biffo in front of me and I thought it’d be funny to get a video for family overseas, to show them an average Aussie slice of life,” he was quoted as saying.
He added that the defeated kangaroo was seen “bouncing down the road.”
(h/t digg)