Here Are The Canceled And Renewed TV Shows For 2019-2020

To renew or not to renew?

That’s the question facing the five broadcast TV networks — ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and The CW ― as they ready their fall programming slates and announce which shows will live to see another season... or three if you’re “This Is Us.”

With streaming series and premium cable attracting more viewers and awards than ever, the odds of your favorite network shows getting the ax aren’t in your favor. Each spring brings about a broadcast bloodbath for TV fans, so fair warning that what lies ahead is pretty much the opposite of “The Good Place.”

Many of last year’s most promising (and, unfortunately for ABC, expensive) offerings like “Whiskey Cavalier” and buzzy reboots like “Murphy Brown” are some of this seasons’s early victims. But network staples continue to thrive, with “Grey’s Anatomy” scoring a historic two-season pick up, each of NBC’s Chicago-based offerings returning in full force, and “Fresh Off The Boat” jumping to Fridays but sticking around for another season. Many condolences, Constance Wu.

It’s also time to bid adieu to shows ending on their own terms, with beloved programs from “The Big Bang Theory” to “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Elementary” airing their final episodes.

Below are notable series that have been either renewed, canceled, set to end after the current season, or are still awaiting a pickup.

This is not a comprehensive list and we haven’t learned the fate of every single one of the HUNDREDS of shows that air each season. But as we learn more, we’ll be continually updating this list, so check back for the latest.