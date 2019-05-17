Here Are The Canceled And Renewed TV Shows For 2019-2020

To renew or not to renew?
That’s the question facing the five broadcast TV networks — ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and The CW ― as they ready their fall programming slates and announce which shows will live to see another season... or three if you’re “This Is Us.”
With streaming series and premium cable attracting more viewers and awards than ever, the odds of your favorite network shows getting the ax aren’t in your favor. Each spring brings about a broadcast bloodbath for TV fans, so fair warning that what lies ahead is pretty much the opposite of “The Good Place.”
Many of last year’s most promising (and, unfortunately for ABC, expensive) offerings like “Whiskey Cavalier” and buzzy reboots like “Murphy Brown” are some of this seasons’s early victims. But network staples continue to thrive, with “Grey’s Anatomy” scoring a historic two-season pick up, each of NBC’s Chicago-based offerings returning in full force, and “Fresh Off The Boat” jumping to Fridays but sticking around for another season. Many condolences, Constance Wu.
It’s also time to bid adieu to shows ending on their own terms, with beloved programs from “The Big Bang Theory” to “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Elementary” airing their final episodes.
Below are notable series that have been either renewed, canceled, set to end after the current season, or are still awaiting a pickup.
This is not a comprehensive list and we haven’t learned the fate of every single one of the HUNDREDS of shows that air each season. But as we learn more, we’ll be continually updating this list, so check back for the latest.
NBC
Renewed
-
“America’s Got Talent” (returns May 28)
-
“America’s Got Talent: The Champion”
-
“American Ninja Warrior” (returns May 29)
-
“Blacklist”
-
“Blindspot” (renewed for final season)
-
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
-
“Chicago Fire”
-
“Chicago Med”
-
“Chicago PD”
-
“Ellen’s Game of Games”
-
“Good Girls”
-
“The Good Place”
-
“Hollywood Game Night” (returns July 11)
-
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
-
“Little Big Shots” (returning with Melissa McCarthy as host)
-
“Making It” (returns in 2019)
-
“Manifest”
-
“New Amsterdam”
-
“Superstore”
-
“This Is Us” (renewed for three seasons)
-
“The Voice”
-
“The Wall” (returns June 20)
-
“Will & Grace”
-
“World of Dance”
Canceled/Ended:
-
“I Feel Bad”
-
“Marlon”
-
“Midnight, Texas”
-
“Reverie”
-
Trial & Error”
TBD:
-
“Abby’s”
-
“A.P. Bio”
-
“The Enemy Within”
-
“Genius Junior”
-
“The Titan Games”
-
“The Village”
ABC
Renewed:
-
“The $100,000 Pyramid” (returns June 9)
-
“America’s Funniest Home Videos”
-
“American Housewife”
-
“American Idol”
-
“The Bachelor”
-
“The Bachelorette”
-
“Bachelor in Paradise” (returns July 29)
-
“Black-ish”
-
“Bless This Mess”
-
“Celebrity Family Feud” (returns June 9)
-
“The Conners”
-
“Dancing with the Stars”
-
“Fresh Off the Boat”
-
“The Goldbergs”
-
“The Good Doctor”
-
“Grey’s Anatomy” (renewed until Season 17)
-
“How to Get Away with Murder”
-
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”
-
“Match Game” (returns June 12)
-
“A Million Little Things”
-
“Modern Family” (renewed for final season)
-
“The Rookie”
-
“Schooled”
-
“Shark Tank”
-
“Single Parents”
-
“Station 19”
-
“To Tell the Truth” (returns June 9)
Canceled/Ended:
-
“The Fix”
-
“For The People”
-
“The Kids Are Alright”
-
“Speechless”
-
“Splitting Up Together”
-
“Take Two”
-
“Whiskey Cavalier”
TBD:
-
“The Alec Baldwin Show”
-
“The Gong Show”
-
“The Proposal”
CBS
Renewed:
-
“48 Hours”
-
“60 Minutes”
-
“Big Brother” (returns summer 2019)
-
“Blue Bloods”
-
“Bull”
-
“Criminal Minds” (renewed for a final season)
-
“God Friended Me”
-
“Hawaii Five-0”
-
“MacGyver”
-
“Madam Secretary” (renewed for final season)
-
“Magnum P.I.”
-
“Man with a Plan”
-
“Mom”
-
“NCIS”
-
“NCIS: Los Angeles”
-
“NCIS: New Orleans”
-
“The Neighborhood”
-
“SEAL Team”
-
“S.W.A.T.”
-
“Young Sheldon” (renewed for two more seasons)
Canceled/Ended:
-
“The Big Bang Theory”
-
“Elementary”
-
“Fam”
-
“Happy Together”
-
“Life in Pieces”
-
“Murphy Brown”
-
“Salvation”
TBD:
-
“The Amazing Race”
-
“Celebrity Big Brother”
-
“The Code”
-
“Million Dollar Mile”
-
“Ransom”
-
“The Red Line”
-
“Survivor”
-
“TKO: Total Knock Out”
-
“Undercover Boss”
-
“World’s Best”
Fox
Renewed:
-
“9-1-1”
-
“Beat Shazam” (returns May 20)
-
“Bob’s Burgers”
-
“Empire” (renewed for final season)
-
“Family Guy”
-
“Gotham” (Renewed for a fifth and final season)
-
“Hell’s Kitchen“
-
“Last Man Standing”
-
“MasterChef (returns May 29)
-
“The Orville”
-
“The Resident”
-
“The Simpsons”
-
“So You Think You Can Dance” (returns June 10)
Canceled/Ended:
-
“The Cool Kids”
-
“The Gifted”
-
“Gotham”
-
“Lethal Weapon”
-
“Love Connection”
-
“The Passage”
-
“Proven Innocent”
-
“Rel”
-
“Star”
TBD:
-
“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back”
-
“MasterChef Junior”
-
“Mental Samurai”
The CW
Renewed:
-
“The 100”
-
“All American”
-
“Arrow” (renewed for final season)
-
“Black Lightning”
-
“Charmed”
-
“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”
-
“Dynasty”
-
“The Flash”
-
“In the Dark”
-
“Legacies”
-
“Riverdale”
-
“Roswell, New Mexico” (returning in 2020)
-
“Supergirl”
-
“Supernatural” (renewed for final season)
Canceled/Ended:
-
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
-
“iZombie”
-
“Jane the Virgin”