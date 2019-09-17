Stu MacDonald beat cancer twice. Now he’ll see how he handles a sudden windfall.

The Bend, Oregon, man won $4.6 million on a Game Megabucks ticket, the Oregon Lottery announced on Sept. 13.

MacDonald ― who CNN noted was not doing interviews or releasing a photo of himself ― told the lottery that his wife usually reminds him to make a lottery purchase by saying, “Get the winning ticket.”

She didn’t say anything on Sept. 7, but it didn’t matter. MacDonald bought his ticket anyway at a local cafe.

“I am a very lucky guy,” MacDonald told the lottery in a press release. “I have survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing.”

MacDonald is taking the bulk sum payment of $2.3 million, which after taxes translates into $1.56 million.

For the record, MacDonald’s quick pick number was 12-13-16-35-36-54.

Another man in Delaware just won $25,000 a year for life on a Lucky for Life ticket after playing the same numbers for 20 years.

You take your luck how you can get it, we say.

But don’t spend too much on the lottery. The odds are still against you.