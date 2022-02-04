Candace Cameron Bure Says She And Bob Saget Got Into 'Little Tiff' Before His Death

Candace Cameron Bure and Bob Saget in April 2013. Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure lovingly recalled her final conversation and last words with Bob Saget before the comedian died in January.

During an appearance on “Today” this week, Bure told Hoda Kotb that she and Saget, who played her father on “Full House,” got into a “little tiff” just two weeks before Saget died, but luckily were able to patch things up right away.

“We were going to have dinner. And we got into a little tiff. And his flight was delayed ― we ended up not having dinner,” Bure said.

“But, in Bob fashion, the next day he wrote me what would be pages-long of a text,” she said, adding that the comedian “was apologizing, saying he was cranky and he was just so sorry.”

Saget said that his “cranky” behavior reminded him of his late mom, Dolly, in his texts to Bure.

“He said, ‘Oh now I feel even worse. I was so wrong. You’re, like, my favorite person on the earth. And I acted like Dolly. I was getting ready to take a late flight and I was annoyed,’” she said, explaining that “Bob went on and on and on in the text.”

“And he said at the end, ‘I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me, if that’s even possible,’” Bure said. “And I wrote back, ‘I love you ― I could never be mad at you. Roll my eyes at you? Yes. But never mad.’”

“‘And I love that [you being] Dolly. That made me laugh out loud. I loved your mom,’” she added.

Bob texted back, “I love you. My mom loved you too.”

Bure told Kotb that the last texts from Saget are precious to her.

“I’m so scared that I’m gonna pull up his text and then accidentally delete it one day,” Bure said as her voice started to break. “It scares me so much. Because I don’t ever want to lose this.”