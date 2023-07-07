Candace Cameron Bure Denies Trying To Get Queer Character Cut From 'Fuller House'

Candace Cameron Bure tried to clear the air this week after finding herself embroiled in yet another social media controversy regarding her stance on the LGBTQ community.

On Thursday, actor Miss Benny shared a video on TikTok in which she reflected on being cast as Casey, a gay character on “Fuller House.”

Though her “Fuller House” experience was critical in helping her land her current role on Netflix’s “Glamorous,” she said she feared being terminated from the series because “one of the Tanner sisters” was “very publicly not for the girls, if that makes sense.”

“I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show,” Miss Benny, who reintroduced herself as a transgender woman last month, said.

She went on to note that she’d been warned that “this person’s fan base might be encouraged to target me specifically.” Later in the clip, she added: It “continuously blows my mind how queer people, specifically queer young adults and queer children, are being targeted and having to advocate for themselves against adults.”

Though Miss Benny didn’t mention the name of the “Fuller House” actor she may be referring to in the video, she used the hashtag #candacebure in the accompanying caption.

On Friday, Bure issued a statement to People and other outlets denying the claims, and wished Miss Benny “only the best.”

“I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from ‘Fuller House’ and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” said Bure, best known for her portrayal of DJ Tanner on the “Full House” franchise. “‘Fuller House’ has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

Bure, who has been outspoken about her conservative Christian views, has drawn the ire of the LGBTQ community on more than one occasion.

A year ago, she was involved in another widely publicized social media dustup with actor and YouTube superstar JoJo Siwa, who is pansexual. Just months later, she faced backlash when she explained her recent move from the Hallmark Channel ― where she has more than two dozen movies to her credit ― to Great American Family, a more conservative network.

When asked by The Wall Street Journal if viewers can expect the network’s holiday programming to include stories about LGBTQ people, Bure replied: “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”