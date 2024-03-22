Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist Candace Owens Is Out At The Daily Wire

It seems that Candace Owens’ increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories are too much for even the Daily Wire. The right-wing media outlet and Owens said Friday that they’ve parted ways.
Owens confirmed the development on social media and pointed followers to her presence on YouTube, where she has millions of followers.
“The rumors are true— I am finally free,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “There will be many announcements in the weeks to come.”
The tweet was punctuated with emoji of the U.S. flag and a cross.
Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing said in a separate X post that the two had “ended their relationship.”
In the past few months, Owens and Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro had clashed multiple times over Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 attack on the country. Shapiro, who is Jewish, urged her to quit after she started promoting anti-Israel views laden with antisemitic tropes, some of them apparently leveled at Shapiro himself.
Owens then sat for a softball interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who played the role of a sympathetic friend.
In recent weeks, the anti-vaccine, far-right commentator has also:
- Embraced a conspiracy about a “small ring” of “Hollywood” Jews who “will kill people before they allow that ring to be exposed.”
- Amplified a conspiracy about Jews being “drunk on Christian blood,” a reference to a false, centuries-old antisemitic trope.
- Suggested that singer Taylor Swift smokes pot.
- Said she’d stake her “entire professional reputation” on France’s first lady actually being a man.