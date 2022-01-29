Candace Owens Pitches A Fit Over Minnie Mouse Wearing Pants

Right-wing pundit Candace Owens recently expressed outrage that Disney cartoon character Minnie Mouse would dare wear a pantsuit.

It threatens the very “fabrics of our society!” she complained on Fox News Wednesday after learning about Minnie’s planned scandalous attire.

“They’re trying to destroy fabrics of our society” pic.twitter.com/UlytdGMZYA — Acyn (@Acyn) January 27, 2022

The racy rodent is set to temporarily sport a new pantsuit — designed by Stella McCartney — which will be worn by a performer in a Minnie Mouse costume in March at Disneyland Paris to mark the park’s 30th anniversary and in recognition of Women’s History Month.

Owens slammed the chaos of such a move on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” insisting it’s a disturbing, planned distraction from more serious issues, which threatens to rend asunder Western culture.

“They’re taking all of these things that nobody was offended by, and feel they have to get rid of them and destroy them,” Owens raged.

“Because they are bored, they are absolutely bored, they are trying to destroy fabrics of our society, pretending that there’s issues. This is so everybody looks over here, look at Minnie Mouse, don’t look at inflation, Jesse. Look at Minnie Mouse, the world is going forward because we have got her in a pantsuit. Never mind that we can’t go to the grocery store and buy a piece of bacon unless you’ve got $30 in your pocket.”

Minnie first appeared on-screen nearly a century ago, and typically wears a red and white polka dot dress, which is hardly a la mode.

Fox has been hung up on female cartoon characters lately. Host Tucker Carlson complained last week that the recently revamped female M&M characters were a “turnoff.” Before you know it, you “wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them,” he whined. “The brown M&M has ‘quote’ transitioned from high stilettos to lower block heels — also less sexy.”

Later on “The View,” co-host Ana Navarro quipped: “If you want to have a drink with an 81-year-old candy, you’ve got much bigger issues than what [shoes] that candy is wearing.”

Tucker: M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous. Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you’re totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity… pic.twitter.com/rz7VtVCHWu — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2022

There was also plenty of pushback on Owens.

If you think Minnie Mouse in a dress is part of the “fabric of our society”, you’re clearly fucking goofy. 🧐 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 27, 2022

Wait until they ban Bugs Bunny because he dresses up as a woman…especially as a sexy-looking bunny woman. pic.twitter.com/6SAzg5B0he — An Old Woman, M.S. Applied Statistics (@linda72135856) January 27, 2022

She's trying to destroy fabrics of our society. pic.twitter.com/HXH200gw9b — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 27, 2022

Disney just announced that Minnie Mouse will be wearing a pantsuit instead of a dress, so prepare to hear from Tucker Carlson on primetime television about how a cartoon mouse doesn’t turn him on anymore. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 26, 2022