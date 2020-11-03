Candace Owens Hilariously Botches Her Elect-Trump Plea On 'Tucker Carlson'

Conservative commentator Candace Owens was on a fearmongering roll Monday about how the “radical left” is “gonna come for you” and “move into the suburbs.”

Owens, on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, seemed to buy into the paranoid view of the left that the prime time host laid out months ago. But Owens didn’t quite nail her point.

“You are either on the side of mob rule or you are on the side of law and order. And I am on the side of mob rule,” she told Carlson. “Tomorrow I’ll be casting my ballot for Donald J. Trump.”

Whoops.

Carlson didn’t seem to catch the blunder. “Amen,” he said. “Nicely put.”

Welp.



Looks like Candace Owens flubbed her talking point.



Tucker: "Amen. Nicely put." pic.twitter.com/9n1TnBtRTZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 3, 2020

People on Twitter roasted Owens for the flub.

"And I am on the side of mob rule."



Are you sure this is a flub? Seems pretty accurate to me. — FLW 🔞🍑 (@LoneWolfFlame) November 3, 2020

Isn’t that a Freudian slip? — Debbie Saag (@debbskis) November 3, 2020

Freudian slip? — Jim Schaubroeck (@jimschaubroeck) November 3, 2020

Hahahahaha. Amen to that!!! Ms Owens let’s the truth slip out !!!! #candaceForMobRule — CallMeSpooky (@jadasmith99) November 3, 2020

At least she's honest. — Useless Nobody (@UselessNobody8) November 3, 2020

That quote will live on for decades. See, Fox News is full of entertainment. — 🇺🇸 SDBeachFan™ (@sd_beach) November 3, 2020