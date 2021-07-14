Candace Parker Becomes The First WNBA Player On A Cover Of NBA 2K

Candace Parker made sports entertainment history this week becoming the first WNBA player to be on a cover of the popular video game series NBA 2K.

The Chicago Sky star celebrated the news on Twitter on Wednesday, acknowledging the importance of championing female athletes.

“Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of @NBA2K,” she tweeted. “I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I’m hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow.”

Parker, a two-time WNBA MVP, signed with the Chicago Sky earlier this year after playing with the Los Angeles Sparks for over 10 years. Earlier in her career in 2008, she became the first WNBA player to earn MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season.

The WNBA star, who grew up in the suburban Naperville, Illinois, roughly 30 miles west of Chicago, was featured on the cover of Slam magazine in an issue published this month. The cover celebrated Parker returning to her home state to play for the Chicago Sky.

She called the cover a “dream come true,” on Instagram.

“Never forget where you came from,” she added. “Thankful for my journey. SummerTime Chi!!!”