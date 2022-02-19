Candace Parker And Wife Anna Petrakova Welcome Baby Boy

Candace Parker and wife Anna Petrakova have welcomed a new bundle of joy.

The WNBA star announced on Instagram on Thursday that she and Petrakova welcomed their son, Airr, on Feb. 11.

“We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us,” she captioned the post. “Welcome to the fam SON.”

Parker is already mom to 12-year-old daughter Lailaa, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Shelden Williams.

The Chicago Sky star shared a slideshow of photos on Thursday that featured her with Lailaa, Petrakova and baby Airr.

Candace Parker holds her daughter, Lailaa Nicole Williams, after an WBNA basketball game in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2016. via Associated Press

Parker had publicly announced on Instagram in December that she and her wife were expecting a baby. It was also seemingly the first time the basketball star had shared with the public that the two had wed in 2019.

“[Two] years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby….To know me or you is to know our love,” she wrote at the time, adding a note thanking Petrakova for “always loving Lailaa as your own.”

Petrakova shared a sweet tribute to Parker and Lailaa on Valentine’s Day, sharing a video on Instagram of Parker singing along to the Boyz II Men hit song “On Bended Knee.”

“Happy V-Day to my rock, my baby mommy, my lead singer (preferably 90’s and 00’s rnb), my ride-or-die (as long as there is coffee and wine), my gossip in the shower, my one-of-a kind wife!” she wrote in the post’s caption.

She also dedicated a note to Lailaa, calling the child her “sweet, big-hearted, goofy, dancing and twirling through life bonus daughter!”