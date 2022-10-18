Few treats are as divisive as candy corn. The colorful pyramid-shaped candy tends to evoke very strong reactions every Halloween season ― and it all plays out on Twitter.
While many people loathe the “waxy” candy and compare it to melted traffic cones, others can’t get enough of the yellow, orange and white goodness. Still others simply love to joke about the annual candy corn hullabaloo.
Wherever you stand on the subject, we hope you’ll enjoy these 40 funny and relatable tweets about candy corn.
Bad news guys, candy corn doesn't count as a vegetable because technically corn is a grain.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) September 25, 2016
I can both reject the validity of candy corn and eat an entire bag of it at the same time. I am complex.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) October 23, 2017
The internet has taught me so much. Like did you know there are people who hate candy corn and also that civilization is crumbling around us— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) September 18, 2017
Parents PLEASE be sure to inspect your kids bags of candy before they eat them. Some twisted people out there might put candy corn in them— Southside Vic (@VictorPopeJr) October 30, 2015
Me: Sugar is evil and I'm not putting that shit in my body.— Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) October 18, 2019
Also me: IT'S CANDY CORN SEASON LET'S SNORT SOME
I love Halloween season bcs I can find out who dislikes candy corn and then get rid of them I don't need that kinda negativity in my life— fuck the police (@_gumshudaa) September 4, 2016
How many pieces of candy corn can you eat before you start thinking, "Is this what eating a candle would be like"?— Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) October 31, 2017
I’m just gonna say it: y’all be giving candy corn the hate that dots candy deserves— jordan • they/them (@jd_occasionally) September 3, 2022
I can’t decide if Guy Fieri looks like candy corn, or if candy corn looks like Guy Fieri. pic.twitter.com/p3pE6Guheu— Tired Dad of 2 (@Tired_Dad_of_2) September 3, 2021
I don’t know about you but I think we need the ‘it’s corn’ kid to weigh in on candy corn. I will trust his judgment— Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) October 2, 2022
FACT: Candy corn is made out of melted down traffic cones.— Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) October 29, 2013
Candy corn Men— gabs (@GabrielleMcKeon) October 30, 2018
🤝
Kinda gross kinda good
Stockpiling my strength to buy several tons of half price candy corn tomorrow for next year because it tastes better aged.— Kashana (@kashanacauley) November 1, 2017
October starts in 10 days which means in 10 days I might be ending some friendships over everyone's strong opinions about candy corn— Andrew Lowe (@andrewlowe) September 20, 2015
Why stop at pumpkin spice latte? Give me a haunted candy corn latte with real bones on top— Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) September 30, 2021
Mike Leach on the great candy corn debate: “It’s like fruitcake. There’s a reason they only serve fruitcake once a year.” pic.twitter.com/Kf7pi3LxNQ— Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 1, 2017
If you ask me, I think the best-tasting wax is still candy corn.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) October 10, 2017
that time of the year to make people angry by saying that I love candy corn— Natalie (@jbfan911) September 20, 2019
Welcome to parenthood. From now on, "last call" means calling a plumber at 9 pm bc ur kid tried to flush a bag of candy corn down the toilet— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) September 28, 2015
If it's not healthy then they shouldn't have called it candy "corn"— 🧨 Envy 🧨 (@envydatropic) October 25, 2019
And you thought candy corn couldn't get any worse. pic.twitter.com/tkc8BURQ4D— Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) October 16, 2014
*stands up in a crowded subway car, calmly shouts* My name is Maura. AND I. *breath* I LOVE CANDY CORN.— maura quint (@behindyourback) October 30, 2015
Candy Corn: If bad breath was also chewy— Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) October 30, 2018
The only thing that can stop a bad guy with candy corn is a good guy with candy canes.— 👻Imani Gandy Corn👻 (@AngryBlackLady) October 9, 2018
WHY DIDN'T SOMEONE TELL ME THAT THEY CALL IT CANDY CORN BECAUSE IT LOOKS LIKE CORN AND IT'S MADE OF CANDY WHYYY pic.twitter.com/yijCKtIg2Q— Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) October 29, 2015
I’m pro-pumpkin spice and anti-candy corn.— 👻Imani Gandy Corn👻 (@AngryBlackLady) October 9, 2018
These are my firm beliefs and I simply ask that you respect them during these trying times.
Children of the (candy) corn— pw (@petewentz) October 30, 2017
Candy corn:— Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) November 1, 2016
Idea: Candy Corn Maze— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) April 23, 2017
as fall is fast approaching let's discuss an important issue - it's time to abolish all things candy corn. Friends don't let friends eat sugared ear wax.— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) July 25, 2022
Fun fact: they stopped making candy corn in 1961. They just made a lot so they’re still selling that same batch. That’s the only explanation for why they all taste 60 years old.— The Dad (@thedad) September 25, 2021
WARNING: THIS IS NOT AN AD FOR CANDY CORN FLAVORED TOOTHPASTE, PROTECT YOUR HOPES AND FEELINGS pic.twitter.com/JUYeEZ7U6h— Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) September 5, 2018
DID YOU KNOW? (Halloween Edition)— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) October 6, 2022
If you dig a small hole about 8" around and 5" deep, put in a handful of candy corn, lay a damp paper towel across the top, and cover it back up with soil, in 2-3 weeks you'll still be glad that you didn't eat it.
Y'all be hating on candy corn like it poisoned ya water supply burned ya crops & delivered a plague unto your houses. stop this slander.— nathan zed #avatarsweep (@NathanZed) October 3, 2016
candy corn was invented in 1974 when a pumpkin blew its nose— kim (@KimmyMonte) September 18, 2017
I let my 3-year-old make her own dinner.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) August 13, 2015
She put candy corn on top cold pizza
The apprentice has become the master. pic.twitter.com/RUNzffFLIT
Candy corn is the gateway candy to black licorice.— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) October 25, 2019
Stirs my candy corn into my skittles and m&ms to trick myself into eating some veggies— Dave (@pittdave13) October 24, 2019
The most important part of not liking candy corn is telling people.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) October 8, 2020
Say what you will about candy corn, but you’re going to appreciate its versatility as a snack and a weapon during the zombie apocalypse.— John Carpenter’s The Alex Nevil (@TheAlexNevil) October 30, 2021