ROME (AP) — The Italian swimmer who posted the world’s best time in the men’s 50-meter freestyle this year has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cannabis.

Nado Italia, the country’s anti-doping body, says Andrea Vergani failed a test taken April 2 during the national championships in Riccione.

During the same competition, he won the 50-meter freestyle in 21.53 seconds — two hundredths faster than Vladimir Morozov’s time at the Russian championships.

The 21-year-old Vergani also won bronze medals in the 50-meter freestyle at the European Championships and as part of Italy’s 4x50-meter freestyle relay squad at the short-course world championships — both last year.