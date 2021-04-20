Maren Caruso via Getty Images Want to make pot brownies? You'll need some cannabutter for that.

These foundational ingredients require a bit of care to make, if you actually want to get high. In order for the chemical compounds in marijuana to interact with your brain’s receptors, you need something called decarboxylation to occur by heating it to just the right temperature, for just the right amount of time. This converts tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), which is naturally found in weed, into tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the chemical responsible for most of the plant’s psychological effects.

If this sounds too much like science lab for you to bother with, that’s where cannabis cooking gadgets come in handy. Sure, you could make cannaoil and cannabutter with your stove, oven and a great deal of attention, but there are devices on the market that offer the precision and temperature control that will perfectly execute decarboxylation to preserve the flavor profile and potency of the cannabis.

If the sale and purchase of marijuana has been legalized where you live, consider these gadgets to help your baking quest.