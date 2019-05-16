Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
The 2019 Cannes Film Festival's Most Show-Stopping Red Carpet Looks

Stars like Elle Fanning, Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez and Julianne Moore have already set the style bar very high.

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14, and after scouring through photos from the early premieres, we can confidently say we’ve already seen some of the best red carpet fashion moments of the year.

Case in point: Elle Fanning. The 21-year-old actress, who happens to be the festival’s youngest jury member in history, has already stepped out in two beautiful designer gowns. The first was a pale-peach satin Gucci number, which featured a theatrical cape and purple flower embellishment at the waist. The second was a floral Valentino stunner with a plunging neckline and oversized sleeves. (That gown is just one of many from the Italian label’s spring 2019 couture collection, which was so stunning it brought people to tears.)

Other standouts include Selena Gomez, who wore a more understated Louis Vuitton look on opening night, and Julianne Moore, who wowed in an emerald-green Dior gown that same night. We’ve also seen plenty of feathered looks, like singer Chris Lee’s Balmain ensemble, and a lot of bold, bright colors and full skirts.

Below, see some of the most show-stopping looks we’ve seen so far ― and check back for even more, as we’ll be updating this list as the festival continues:

Kiddy Smile
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
The DJ attends the screening of "Atlantics" ("Atlantique") on May 16.
Elle Fanning
Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
The actress wears a Valentino gown for the screening of "Les Miserables" on May 15.
Silvia Braz
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
The actress on the red carpet for the "Les Miserables" screening.
Ola Farahat
Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
The influencer attends the screening of "Les Miserables" wearing a gown by Rami Al Ali.
Eugenia Kuzmina
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
The model at the "Les Miserables" screening.
Thassia Naves
George Pimentel via Getty Images
The style blogger wears a Ralph & Russo gown for the "Les Miserables" screening.
Chris Lee
Oleg Nikishin via Getty Images
The singer wears a Balmain couture ensemble at the "Les Miserables" screening.
Melissa Satta
George Pimentel via Getty Images
The Italian TV presenter wears an Etro dress for the "Les Miserables" screening.
Maya Williams
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
The celebrity stylist wears a gown by João Rôlo Couture at the screening of "Les Miserables."
Sririta Jensen
George Pimentel via Getty Images
The actress wears a dress by Michael Cinco at the screening of "Les Miserables."
Hina Khan
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Khan attends the screening of "Bacurau" on May 15, wearing a Ziad Nakad gown.
Barbara Meier
Foc Kan via Getty Images
The model wears a dress by Ziad Nakad for the festival's opening ceremony and "The Dead Don't Die" screening on May 14.
Farhana Bodi
Foc Kan via Getty Images
The fashion blogger wears an Atelier Zuhra gown for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."
Araya Hargate
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The actress attends the screening of "The Dead Don't Die" in a tiered Ralph & Russo gown.
Elle Fanning
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
The actress and festival jury member wears a Gucci gown for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."
Jessica Jung
Foc Kan via Getty Images
The K-pop star and designer wears a Rami Kadi gown for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."
Gong Li
George Pimentel via Getty Images
The actress at the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."
Yolonda Ross
George Pimentel via Getty Images
The actress wears an ensemble by Kahindo for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."
Wu Kexi
George Pimentel via Getty Images
The actress attends the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."
Nieves Alvarez
George Pimentel via Getty Images
The model wears an Elie Saab gown for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."
Tilda Swinton
Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
The actress wears a Haider Ackermann dress at the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."
Eva Longoria
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
The actress wears a gown by Alberta Ferretti for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."
Julianne Moore
Gisela Schober via Getty Images
The actress wears a Dior gown at the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."
Selena Gomez
Gisela Schober via Getty Images
The actress and singer wears Louis Vuitton at the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."
Chloë Sevigny
Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
The actress wears a design by Thierry Mugler for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."
Hofit Golan
Tony Barson via Getty Images
The influencer wears a gown by João Rôlo Couture for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."
Frédérique Bel
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
The actress wears a gown by Yanina Couture for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."
Liu Tao
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
The actress attends the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."
Natalia Janoszek
Gisela Schober via Getty Images
The actress attends the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."
