The 2019 Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14, and after scouring through photos from the early premieres, we can confidently say we’ve already seen some of the best red carpet fashion moments of the year.

Case in point: Elle Fanning. The 21-year-old actress, who happens to be the festival’s youngest jury member in history, has already stepped out in two beautiful designer gowns. The first was a pale-peach satin Gucci number, which featured a theatrical cape and purple flower embellishment at the waist. The second was a floral Valentino stunner with a plunging neckline and oversized sleeves. (That gown is just one of many from the Italian label’s spring 2019 couture collection, which was so stunning it brought people to tears.)

Other standouts include Selena Gomez, who wore a more understated Louis Vuitton look on opening night, and Julianne Moore, who wowed in an emerald-green Dior gown that same night. We’ve also seen plenty of feathered looks, like singer Chris Lee’s Balmain ensemble, and a lot of bold, bright colors and full skirts.

Below, see some of the most show-stopping looks we’ve seen so far ― and check back for even more, as we’ll be updating this list as the festival continues: