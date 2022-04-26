Relationships
wedding gifts

Can't Afford A Wedding Gift? Etiquette Experts Explain What To Do.

If you're stressed about how much to spend on the couple's present, read this.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

It's possible to give something meaningful and memorable without breaking the bank.
Westend61 via Getty Images
It's possible to give something meaningful and memorable without breaking the bank.

Wedding expenses can add up quickly — not just for the couple tying the knot but also for the guests in attendance.

According to a 2019 survey from The Knot, guests spend an average of $430 to attend a wedding. But that number fluctuates depending on the location and the guest’s relationship to the couple. When the wedding took place in the guest’s hometown, the average spend was $185, the survey found. But when the wedding required air travel, the number shot up to $1,440.

So what should you do when you want to attend a friend or relative’s wedding but just can’t afford a nice gift on top of all the other expenses? We asked etiquette experts to share their thoughts.

Don’t feel pressured to spend more than you’re comfortable with.

It’s easy to get hung up on what you think you “should” spend on a wedding gift because of something you heard from your aunt or a price range you saw online. But if money is tight, don’t overextend yourself trying to keep up with social norms.

“If you have gone through great expense to go to a destination wedding or even travel across town, taking off work, securing a babysitter, buying an outfit or are renting a tuxedo, and your budget is struggling, it’s important to do only what your finances allow, comfortably,” etiquette expert Diane Gottsman, founder of The Protocol School of Texas, told HuffPost.

That means you can absolutely ignore the so-called “cover-your-plate rule,” which says that wedding guests should give a gift that costs at least as much as the couple is spending per head for food and alcohol at the reception.

“Your gift budget is not a reflection of the couple’s budget,” etiquette expert Jodi RR Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting, told HuffPost. “Your gift need never be equivalent to the ‘cost per meal’ or any other such notion. Your gift is reflective of your finances.”

Remember that “invitations are not invoices, and weddings are not fundraisers,” Smith added. Your presence is, indeed, a present.

“The couple has invited you to witness their ceremony and participate in their celebration,” she said. “Your attendance is part of your gift.”

Think outside the box if money is tight.

Maybe you’d love to give the couple a big check or a fancy kitchen appliance from their registry, but you simply can’t afford to right now. That’s OK! There are less costly ways to show the couple how much you care. A heartfelt card is absolutely an acceptable gift. Gottsman suggested pairing a handwritten note with an offer to make a gift of your expertise in some way.

“If you are a gardener, tell them you will help them plant their first vegetable garden and include some seeds in a beautiful bag or deliver a planter of herbs,” she said. “Or a basket of bread, if you’re a baker. While it’s not an ordinary gift, it’s a gesture of love and kindness.”

“Invitations are not invoices, and weddings are not fundraisers.”

- Jodi RR Smith, etiquette expert

You shouldn’t skip a wedding you want to attend solely because you can’t afford what you deem to be a “nice enough” gift. Sure, a tight budget adds some constraints, but it also forces you to get creative. Take a moment to think about your relationship to the couple and try to come up with something thoughtful and meaningful, Smith said.

“For example, you met your friend in Girl Scouts, where the two of you sold more cookies than anyone else in the troop. So you give brand new cookie sheets along with beautifully handwritten cards of your favorite cookie recipes,” Smith suggested.

“Or you search the local thrift and vintage shops for crystal Champagne flutes and pen a personalized toast to the couple,” she added. “Or, since you met at college, you make a donation — in the amount you can afford — in the couple’s honor to fund scholarships.”

Another idea? Grab some photos from the couple’s social media and give them a nice framed picture or create a photo booklet, as etiquette expert Elaine Swann, founder of the Swann School of Protocol, has suggested.

Also, some wedding registries allow you to chip in a small amount toward one of the more expensive items. So that might be an option, too.

If you’re skipping the wedding for financial reasons, you don’t need to send a traditional gift.

Traditional wedding etiquette says that you’re supposed to send the couple a gift even if you RSVP “no” to the event. But if you are skipping the wedding for financial reasons, it’s OK to forgo the gift and send a card offering your congratulations instead, Gottsman said. She also suggested giving a small gift that is within your budget, especially if you’re close to the couple.

“When there is a registry, most often there is something on the list that you can comfortably afford,” Gottsman said. “If not, send a card and make plans to meet for lunch, where you can treat, if possible. It’s really not necessary to explain your circumstances. If you are not close enough friends, you don’t even need to send a gift.”

Smith recommends sending something — even just a small token of your affection — if you are unable to attend.

“If this is someone you care about and who liked you enough to include you in the guest list, you should like them enough in return to send a token of your esteem,” she said. “A gift, truly any thoughtful gift, is the appropriate gesture.”

Heel protectors that'll prevent you from sinking into the grass

33 Products You’ll Be Happy To Have On Hand For Your Wedding Day

Popular in the Community

wedding gifts

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

7 Tips For Traveling Abroad When You Have Tricky Dietary Restrictions

Wellness

How To Stop Bleeding In An Emergency Until Help Arrives

Travel

The Packing Essential Not Enough People Use In Their Suitcase

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Besides ‘Selling Sunset’

Wellness

My At-Home Rapid Test Is Negative, But Could I Still Have COVID?

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Memphis

Parenting

6 Important Phrases You Should Teach Your Kid From A Young Age

Shopping

Finally, Plus-Size Bike Shorts That Don’t Roll Down And Go Up To A Size 7X

Shopping

The Best Sandals For Plantar Fasciitis, According To A Podiatrist

Shopping

Brooklinen Is Having It's Biggest Sale Of The Year Right Now

Shopping

47 Things To Keep In Your Car For Your Next Adventure

Home & Living

This Nostalgic Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Experts Share How You Should Change Your Skin Care Routine For Spring

Food & Drink

Best Breakfast Foods To Eat When You're Traveling, And Why It Matters

Shopping

The Coolest Places To Stay In Memphis, Tennessee

Shopping

13 Thoughtful Sympathy Gifts To Let Your Loved Ones Know They Have Your Support

Shopping

Where To Get Plus-Size Clothes For Men That Are Actually Stylish

Shopping

28 Things To Help The Weird Aches And Pains In Your Human Body

Shopping

33 Ways To Refresh Your Home For Spring

Shopping

24 Comfy Shoes You Need If You Plan To Walk Everywhere This Spring

Shopping

29 Genius Parenting Products And Gadgets

Travel

What To Know About This New Pandemic Travel Trend

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

The Wildly Underestimated Benefits Of Eating Anchovies

Shopping

A Podiatrist Shares The Best Shoes For Standing All Day

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In May

Shopping

24 Useful Travel Products That Won't Take Up A Lot Of Space In Your Luggage

Shopping

The Best Tinted Moisturizers That Won’t Leave You Feeling Cakey For The Summer

Parenting

These Comics Flip The Script On Common Parenting Double Standards

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In May

Relationships

The Thought Pattern That May Be Keeping You From Really Great Sex

Travel

How To Bring Luxury To Your Vacation When You're Traveling On A Budget

Shopping

The Must-Have Jeans Every Mom Needs In Their Closet, According To Real Moms

Shopping

Just 39 Practical Things To Treat Yourself To

Shopping

This Anti-Aging Skin Care Ingredient Is A Game Changer For Acne-Prone Skin

Parenting

30 Funny Tweets About Kids' Bedtime Excuses

Travel

17 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Washington, D.C.

Style & Beauty

Thrifty Bride Shows The Internet How To Throw A $500 Wedding

Work/Life

Never End A Job Interview Without Doing These 3 Things

Parenting

21 Little Milestones That Are Secretly A Big Deal For Kids