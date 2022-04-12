Capcom is back for another round.

The Japanese video game developer revealed Tuesday on Twitter that it will release Capcom Arcade Stadium’s second edition.

Advertisement

The new collection will include 32 more classic arcade games for modern consoles, including Sonson as a free download title. Users who want to enjoy the classic Capcom titles will be able to play the new batch of retro games on Switch, PS4, XB1 and PCs.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is bringing another 32 arcade classics to Switch, PS4, XB1, and PC!

SonSon will be a free download with this collection, and pre-orders / early purchases of Capcom Fighting Collection will also get Three Wonders as a bonus at launch.

More info soon! pic.twitter.com/mbvrpwr7LB — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) April 11, 2022

The major launch comes after Capcom’s success with the first Capcom Arcade Stadium release in February 2021, which featured 32 iconic Capcom games that were published from 1984 to 2001.

Although few details on actual titles or release dates were announced Tuesday, the company told fans they can soon play Capcom’s quintessential fighting games in the Capcom Fighting Collection on June 24, when it launches digitally for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch and PCs.

Calling all gem-crashing fans, moonlight-loving night warriors, and full metal fighters - Capcom Fighting Collection launches on June 24, 2022.



Pre-order now to get a combo of bonuses! pic.twitter.com/XIWnI1AB0A — Capcom Europe (@CapcomEurope) April 11, 2022

Capcom also announced that those who preorder the Capcom Fighting Collection will get Three Wonders as a launch day bonus, according to the company’s tweet.

Advertisement