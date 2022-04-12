Capcom is back for another round.
The Japanese video game developer revealed Tuesday on Twitter that it will release Capcom Arcade Stadium’s second edition.
The new collection will include 32 more classic arcade games for modern consoles, including Sonson as a free download title. Users who want to enjoy the classic Capcom titles will be able to play the new batch of retro games on Switch, PS4, XB1 and PCs.
The major launch comes after Capcom’s success with the first Capcom Arcade Stadium release in February 2021, which featured 32 iconic Capcom games that were published from 1984 to 2001.
Although few details on actual titles or release dates were announced Tuesday, the company told fans they can soon play Capcom’s quintessential fighting games in the Capcom Fighting Collection on June 24, when it launches digitally for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch and PCs.
Capcom also announced that those who preorder the Capcom Fighting Collection will get Three Wonders as a launch day bonus, according to the company’s tweet.
The announcement promised that further details would come out soon.