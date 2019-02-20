Capital Gazette Shooting Survivor: Trump's Media-Bashing Makes Me Fear For My Life

Trump has repeatedly attacked the media for stories that portray him unfavorably. He’s threatened CNN, The New York Times, BuzzFeed, and HuffPost, among others. The president’s rhetoric has made the phrase “fake news” popular with his supporters on social media. Last week, a Trump fan attacked a BBC cameraman after Trump ranted against the media during a rally in Texas.

The president’s latest attack came a day after a lawsuit was filed by Nicholas Sandmann, the MAGA hat-wearing teen at the center of the widely publicized confrontation in Washington with Native American activist Nathan Phillips.

Sandmann is suing The Washington Post for $250 million, alleging coverage of his interaction with Phillips “wrongfully targeted and bullied” Sandmann “because he was the white, Catholic student wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ souvenir cap.”

The student, on a field trip from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, was seen in a now-viral video showing teens surrounding Phillips performing an American Indian movement song on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in January. The video quickly became a polarizing cause, with some seeing the teens as instigators and Sandmann and others saying they were trying to prevent trouble.