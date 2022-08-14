Armed Man Dies By Suicide Outside U.S. Capitol After Crashing Car: Police

Authorities said a man fatally shot himself outside the U.S. Capitol early Sunday after crashing his car into a barricade and then firing a gun into the air. Anna Rose Layden via Getty Images

A man fatally shot himself outside the U.S. Capitol early Sunday after crashing his car into a barricade and opening fire as his car caught fire, police said.

The unidentified man escaped his burning vehicle and fired several shots into the air just after 4 a.m. as officers hurried to the scene on the east side of the Capitol, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement.

Officers were approaching the man when he shot himself. No one else was hurt, authorities said.

“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons,” Capitol Police said.

Authorities said they are looking into the man’s background, with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department handling the death investigation.