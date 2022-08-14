Crime

Armed Man Dies By Suicide Outside U.S. Capitol After Crashing Car: Police

The man fired a gun into the air after crashing his car into a barricade just after 4 a.m. His vehicle then caught fire as he escaped the wreckage, authorities said.
Nina Golgowski

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Authorities said a man fatally shot himself outside the U.S. Capitol early Sunday after crashing his car into a barricade and then firing a gun into the air.
Authorities said a man fatally shot himself outside the U.S. Capitol early Sunday after crashing his car into a barricade and then firing a gun into the air.
Anna Rose Layden via Getty Images

A man fatally shot himself outside the U.S. Capitol early Sunday after crashing his car into a barricade and opening fire as his car caught fire, police said.

The unidentified man escaped his burning vehicle and fired several shots into the air just after 4 a.m. as officers hurried to the scene on the east side of the Capitol, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement.

Officers were approaching the man when he shot himself. No one else was hurt, authorities said.

“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons,” Capitol Police said.

Authorities said they are looking into the man’s background, with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department handling the death investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Before You Go

Nina Golgowski - Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

suicideus capitolcapitol police

Popular in the Community