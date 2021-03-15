2 Men Charged With Assaulting Brian Sicknick, Cop Who Died After Capitol Riot: Reports

U.S. law enforcement agents have arrested two men who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and charged them with assaulting a police officer who died after responding to the riot, The Washington Post and NBC News reported.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of West Virginia were arrested Sunday and are expected to appear in federal court Monday, according to the Post.

Khater and Tanios are charged with nine counts, including assaulting U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray. Sicknick died as a result of the riot, though authorities have not determined his cause of death.

Four rioters also died that day, and two police officers who responded to the attack died by suicide days later.

Khater and Tanios are also charged with assaulting another Capitol police officer and a D.C. police officer with a deadly weapon, as well as with civil disorder and obstruction of a congressional proceeding, the Post reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.