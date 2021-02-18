Woman Under Insurrection Investigation Made Video Threatening To Shoot FBI Agents

A Florida woman interviewed about her possible involvement in the Capitol siege later threatened to shoot FBI agents in two videos posted to social media.

Suzanne Kaye, 58, made the threats after FBI agents called her, following a tip that she may have participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., according to a criminal complaint filed Monday. Kaye has been charged with interstate communication of a threat.

In the Jan. 28 phone call, Kaye asked agents if they had proof that she was there, then denied having traveled to Washington. She then agreed to talk to the agents at her home in Boca Raton, Florida, the complaint says.

The FBI received another tip on Feb. 9 that Kaye ― posting under the name “ANGRY Patriot Hippie” ― uploaded a video to Facebook and other social media platforms on Jan. 31 threatening to shoot FBI agents.

The video, captioned “Fuck the FBI!!,” shows Kaye drinking from a bottle of Jack Daniels Cinnamon Spice as she talks about her call with the FBI.

“Hi, all my TikTok patriot friends. Gotta have a drink,” Kaye says in the video. “Just got a call from the FBI and they want to come talk to me about my visit to D.C. on January 6th. I told them you can’t come and talk to me unless I have counsel, and being that I can’t afford counsel, you’ll have to arrest me so I can use my right of counsel.”

Kaye then threatens violence against FBI agents seeking to interview her.

“You think I’m gonna let you come fucking talk to me?” Kaye says. “You’re out your motherfucking mind, bro. That’s not gonna happen. I’m a fucking patriot, and I exercise my First Amendment right, my freedom of speech, and my Second Amendment right to shoot your fucking ass if you come here.”

Kaye posted a second video to her TikTok page where she repeats the threat as the song “Every Breath You Take” plays in the background.

“I know my fucking rights,” she says in the video. “My Second Amendment right to carry a gun to shoot your fucking ass if you come to my house. So fuck you, fuck you following me, I don’t care. I’m glad you know who I am, motherfucker.”

Kaye was previously arrested in 2020 for aggravated assault and in 2010 for domestic battery, but both charges were later dropped, according to the complaint.