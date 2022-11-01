Capitol Police Chief Wants More Resources To Protect Lawmakers After Paul Pelosi Attack

U.S. Capitol Police is requesting more resources in order to better protect lawmakers, in response to a man assaulting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband after breaking into their California home to try to hurt her.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger released a statement on Tuesday stressing the urgent need to escalate security for members of Congress given the increasingly violent political environment. Manger brought up how the agency made security improvements after the 2011 shooting of then-Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.) and the 2017 shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), and said Friday’s attack on Paul Pelosi “is an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today’s contentious political climate.”

“We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for Members of Congress,” Manger said. “This plan would include an emphasis on adding redundancies to the measures that are already in place for Congressional leadership. Hopefully you can understand that we cannot disclose the details about these improvements because our country cannot afford to make it easier for any potential bad actors.”

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger released a statement Tuesday that called for more resources to better protect lawmakers after a man broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and severely injured her husband while looking to hurt her. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images

San Francisco police said David DePape broke into the Pelosis’ home and struck the senior Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. Paul Pelosi was seriously injured from the attack and underwent surgery for a skull fracture. He remains hospitalized.

According to authorities, the suspect was repeatedly yelling, “Where is Nancy?” after breaking into the Pelosi home. A federal affidavit said DePape told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps,” so her visible injuries would send a warning to other members of Congress.

The attack came just over a week before tense midterm elections, in which a number of fringe candidates are running for office and instigating such violence. The assault has already been mocked in conservative and far-right media and used as a talking point on crime by even some senior Republican leaders. Many Republican lawmakers have refused to condemn the violence and conspiracy theories around it.

Manger said the Capitol Police department has implemented several improvements to security since followers of Donald Trump stormed the building on Jan. 6, 2021, to try to overturn the election Joe Biden won. Part of that security plan involves strengthening Capitol Police’s partnership with law enforcement agencies across the country to provide security for lawmakers when they are traveling outside Washington. Manger said that assistance is “crucial” to ensure lawmakers’ safety.

“During this time of heightened political tension, we continue to monitor thousands of cases across the country — in an effort to stop potential threats before they make headlines,” Manger said, adding that in the past five years, about 12% of cases in which Capitol Police identified someone making threats have been prosecuted.

Federal prosecutors have charged DePape with influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. He is also federally charged with attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties. DePape is expected to face state criminal charges as well after he was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.

“The USCP is working tirelessly to keep everyone safe during this tense time in American politics,” Manger said. “We understand the urgency of today’s challenges and remain committed to our mission.”