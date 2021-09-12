6 Capitol Police Officers Face Disciplinary Action From Jan. 6 Attack

Disciplinary action has been recommended for six U.S. Capitol Police officers following an internal investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol, the U.S. Capitol Police said.

An investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) found three cases of unbecoming conduct, one case of failure to comply with directives, one case of improper remarks, and one case of improper dissemination of information related to the attack, the Capitol Police announced Saturday.

“The six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers,” the department said in a release. “On January 6, the bravery and courage exhibited by the vast majority of our employees was inspiring.”

via Associated Press A video surveillance apparatus is seen on the East Front of the Capitol in Washington on Sept. 10 as security officials prepare for a Sept. 18 demonstration by supporters of the people arrested in the Jan. 6 riot.

None of the officers was publicly identified, with the Capitol Police stating that its internal investigations, including any recommended disciplinary actions, are not a matter of public information.

A total of 38 internal investigations were launched by the OPR following the riot, which left four people dead ― one of which was a Capitol Police officer ― and more than 100 police officers injured. Four police officers who responded to the attack later took their own lives.

The department’s officers were identified in 26 of the cases investigated by the OPR, and in 20 of those cases no wrongdoing was found. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime, the Capitol Police said.

via Associated Press A U.S. Capitol Police officer keeps watch at the House of Representatives in July. More than 100 police officers were injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Four police officers who responded to the attack later took their own lives.

Nearly 600 people have been charged in the insurrection that ignited as Congress voted to certify President Joe Biden’s electoral win.

Late last month, seven Capitol Police officers filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, accusing him of intentionally sending the violent mob consisting of his supporters and far-right extremists to disrupt the election certification.

Law enforcement officials are preparing for a second far-right rally planned for Saturday at the Capitol. That protest, “Justice for J6,” is meant to defend the hundreds of people criminally charged in the insurrection. Some of them face charges including assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon, inflicting bodily injury on officers, violent entry, disorderly and disruptive conduct, physical violence, aiding and abetting, use of a deadly or dangerous weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, theft of government property, and conspiracy.

via Associated Press Rioters climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington during the Jan. 6 attack.