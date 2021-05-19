Capitol Police Officers: 'Inconceivable' To 'Downplay' Capitol Riot

A group of United States Capitol Police officers signaled their “profound disappointment” that Republican congressional leadership has refused to support the proposed bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot in an open letter published Wednesday.

Neither Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) nor House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) will support the independent commission created by a bill that is expected to pass the House.

Sponsored by House Homeland Security Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and ranking member John Katko (R-N.Y.), the bill was modeled after the bipartisan commission formed after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“We members of the United States Capitol Police write this letter to express our profound disappointment with the recent comments from both chambers’ minority leaders expressing no need for a January 6th commission,” the letter read.

It continued, “The brave men and women of the USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish. If you look around the Capitol building, you still have doors that are broken, windows still smashed and in some cases missing. Officers are forced to go to work with the daily reminder of what happened that dreadful day.”

NEWS: MEMBERS of the U.S. Capitol Police have issued a statement to members of Congress expressing "profound disappointment" with McConnell and McCarthy's positions on the Jan. 6 commission, citing the "trauma" that officers endured that day. pic.twitter.com/CRweVhIAnD — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 19, 2021