A man from one of Chicago’s richest suburbs was arrested and charged Tuesday with unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol and engaging in disorderly conduct on Jan. 6.

Christian Kulas, 24, of Kenilworth, wore a Burberry coat and a Keep America Great cap as he documented his movements around the Capitol grounds and inside the building in a series of Instagram stories, federal authorities alleged in court documents. He faces two misdemeanor charges, which carry significantly lesser sentences or penalties than criminal counts.

According to an FBI affidavit, the agency received multiple tips about Kulas in the days after the attack and several social media videos were brought to their attention. In a video posted to what appears to be Kulas’ Instagram account, a crowd walks up the steps outside the Capitol before panning to show a selfie-style shot of Kulas.

Another video from that account shows the inside of the building and a male voice can be heard saying, “Storming the Capitol.” The FBI said it interviewed an individual who went to middle school and high school with Kulas who was “highly confident” that it was Kulas’ voice.

Kulas appeared in additional video footage from a variety of sources “wearing the same hat and Burberry coat” inside the Capitol, the affidavit said.

FBI According to the FBI, Christian Kulas filmed himself climbing the stairs to the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Kulas appeared before a federal court in Chicago on Tuesday afternoon in a hearing conducted by phone. As part of his release conditions, he must remain in his mother’s custody at his parents’ home in Kenilworth. According to Chicago’s WGN9, public records indicate that home is a $4.5 million mansion overlooking Lake Michigan.

Kulas’ mother agreed to supervise him and ensure he followed the conditions of his release. His father was also ordered to remove two firearms from the home.

“Yes, I understand I must listen to everything my mother says, your honor,” Kulas told the judge, per WGN9.

Close to 500 people have been arrested in connection with the attack, launched by a mob of Donald Trump supporters seeking to stop the certification of the Electoral College votes that would cement Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. Nearly 300 more suspects are listed on the FBI’s Capitol website wanted list.