Capitol Rioter Jenna Ryan Says She's Looking Forward To Losing Weight In Prison

Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan is likening her upcoming incarceration to a health retreat.

The notorious real estate broker and social media “influencer” — who will begin her 60-day prison sentence in three weeks for her role in the Jan. 6 attack — posted a disturbingly sincere TikTok earlier this week in which she detailed how she plans to get to her “ideal weight” while she’s incarcerated.

“The only thing that I can see that’s good about having to go to prison is that I’m going to be able to workout a lot, and do a lot of yoga and detox,” Ryan said while filming herself in a sports bra and leggings.

Despite Ryan seeming like the type of person who is concerned with what she puts in her mouth, she sure didn’t mind ramming her foot further into it by elaborating:

“And also I can’t eat because the food is awful, and there’s just no food. So, hopefully they have, like, some protein shakes and some protein bars I think? Because you don’t want to eat like green bologna, that’s what they have to eat.”

After stating that “everyone’s telling me I’ll lose weight in prison” because she won’t have access to alcohol and “stupid stuff” like potato chips, Ryan steps on a scale and displays her weight. She then declares that she thinks she can lose 30 pounds in two months.

“If I do that, then it’ll be worth going to prison for 60 days,” she says. “If I can lose 30 pounds, it would be so worth it. So, you have to look at the bright side of everything you do, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Needless to say, people were unsettled by Ryan’s style of alleviating her anxiety.

I love how you've learned nothing from all of this. It's just stunning. — This Timeline is The Worst (@Greetoshitfirst) December 5, 2021

how is this tiktok from Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan real



how pic.twitter.com/S9QK1yHTu7 — j.d. durkin 🌱 (@jd_durkin) December 8, 2021

Wait, are there fruit smoothies served in prison? Can I request the triple berry with my favorite yogurt? GTFOH Jenna Ryan — Kelly D (@KellDA) December 6, 2021

When I think of white privilege, this is what I think of. — Jack Fischer (@jackdfischer) December 9, 2021

honestly amazed she thinks the commissary doesn't have junk food. — roo (@MorganFailchild) December 9, 2021

Ryan posted a follow-up TikTok two days later after backlash against her initial video. Her new post attempted to clarify her attitude and offered a tinge of humility — though she did emphasize that she has a misdemeanor conviction rather than a felony, and “it’s not like I won’t be able to work when I get out.”

“I am going to go through hell, it’s going to be awful going to prison,” Ryan said.

She then defended her previous video by insisting she is just “a positive person” and it was an example of her trying “to look at the bright side of everything.”

“The only benefit of going to prison is that I’ll be able to read books — that’s all there is to do: read books and work out,” she said.

Both Ryan’s TikToks are very on-brand for her: She traveled to Washington, D.C., on a private plane to protest former President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election and, later, storm the Capitol building. She called it “one of the best days of my life.”