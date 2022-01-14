Proud Boy's Modeling Photos Help Sleuths Bust Him For Assaulting Cops On Jan. 6

A Proud Boy and military veteran who tried to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested this week after online sleuths identified him with the help of photos from his modeling career.

Alan Fischer, also known as A.J. Fischer, was arrested in Florida and charged in D.C. with assaulting/resisting/impeding federal officers, civil disorder, entering restricted buildings or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to court records.

Fischer was seen marching with the Proud Boys on Jan. 6, and entering the tunnel on the west side of the Capitol where some of the worst violence of the day took place. Online sleuths dubbed the man, who was no. 222 on the FBI’s Capitol Violence webpage, as “RayBanTerrorist.”

Pro-Trump protesters use tear gas against police as they try to enter the U.S. Capitol building through front doors on Jan. 6, 2021. Fischer is at the center of the melee wearing sunglasses. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

While Fischer appears to have removed much of his social media presence, it wasn’t quite enough. A number of different civilian investigators were working on the case, and one breakthrough came when sleuths got a facial recognition hit on a news story from Tampa Bay that featured images from New Years 2019, including a photo from Fischer’s Instagram page that gave them a lead. From there, they found additional photos that had been tagged on various social media websites, as well as photos from his modeling career.

A shot from one of Fischer's former modeling gigs. David Berman, courtesy of SocialNetwork.com

Frank W. McDermott, an attorney for Fischer, declined to comment.

While Fischer’s arms were covered up when he participated in the Capitol attack, they were not when he traveled to D.C. a few weeks prior, in December 2020, and posed for a photo with a group of Proud Boys. His unique tattoos on display in that photo, which were also visible in some of his shirtless modeling photos, helped confirm his identification.

Members of the Proud Boys pose for a photo while flashing a gesture associated with the white power movement outside of Harry's bar during a protest on December 12, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Fischer was among them. Stephanie Keith via Getty Images

Other models have been arrested in connection with the Capitol attack, including Logan Barnhart, a bodybuilder who appeared on the cover of romance novels; and Michael Aaron Carico, an actor and model who was also caught with the help of his Instagram.

Two other Proud Boy associates, Zachary Johnson and Dion Rajewski, were arrested this week. So were two Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes and Edward Vallejo, who now face a seditious conspiracy indictment along with several other previously charged Oath Keepers.