Feds Arrest Man Who Wore Jacket With His Phone Number On It To U.S. Capitol Riot

Federal authorities have arrested an Ohio painter over his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Investigators said they identified Troy Faulkner, 39, in YouTube footage after he was caught on camera allegedly kicking in a window of the Capitol while wearing a jacket emblazoned with his own company’s name and telephone number.

Faulkner, of Whitehall, called an FBI hotline to turn himself in on Jan. 13, a week after the deadly insurrection carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump, according to charging documents.

Investigators said they matched the cellphone number that Faulkner gave during the call to the one displayed on his jacket. They also confirmed via the Ohio Secretary of State’s website that he owned “Faulkner Painting,” the business promoted on the back of his jacket.

In the days following his call to the hotline, Faulkner posted messages on Facebook claiming “we weren’t fighting against antifa we’re fighting against the government,” per the complaint.

He also reportedly wrote: “We took it to there front door unlike the p****ass BLM.”

On Jan. 14, Faulkner appeared to admit his involvement in the violence, telling the Ohio Capital Journal, “I knew I shouldn’t have kicked in the window. I was upset and wasn’t thinking rationally.”

Faulkner made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Columbus on Friday. He is charged with two felonies of the destruction of government property and obstruction of an official proceeding and misdemeanor charges of violent entry on the Capitol grounds and entering a restricted building, per the Associated Press. He was remanded in federal custody, The Columbus Dispatch reported.