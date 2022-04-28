Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty In Capitol Attack, Will Cooperate With Prosecutors

A member of the far-right Proud Boys gang has pleaded guilty to obstructing police officers during the 2021 Capitol attack.

Louis Enrique Colon, 45, pleaded guilty to the felony charge of obstructing police and will cooperate with prosecutors in their cases against other members of the violent extremist group, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Advertisement

Louis Enrique Colon, 45, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing police officers during the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack. Department of Justice

Prosecutors say Colon traveled from Blue Springs, Missouri, to the U.S. Capitol with other Kansas City Proud Boys members ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Hundreds of Trump supporters rioted and stormed the Capitol. Five people died and more than a hundred officers were injured.

The day of the attack, Colon and several other Kansas City Proud Boys members made their way inside the Capitol and were captured on video preventing police from creating barriers to keep out the rioters, according to a criminal affidavit filed by the FBI. Colon could be seen on security video placing a chair in the path of a closing gate to the Capitol. He and his cohort “intended to and did serve to prevent law enforcement from securing areas of the Capitol from unlawful entrants,” the affidavit says.

Colon faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.