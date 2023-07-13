Jan. 6 Rioter Who Was Arrested Near Obamas’ House Will Be Detained Until Trial

The U.S. Capitol riot defendant who was arrested last month near former President Barack Obama’s house in Washington, D.C., will be detained until trial, a federal judge ordered on Wednesday.

The Jan. 6, 2021, defendant, Taylor Taranto, was arrested June 29 and charged as a fugitive of justice after being seen running toward the Obamas’ residence. A search of Taranto’s van, located near the former president’s home, turned up two guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Law enforcement officers had an open warrant for Taranto’s arrest on charges related to his involvement in the insurrection at the Capitol. Taranto also faced a lawsuit alleging that he “directly aided, abetted and encouraged” an attack at the Capitol on a Metropolitan Police Department officer, who later died by suicide.

Taranto now awaits a trial on four misdemeanor charges related to his actions at the U.S. Capitol, Politico reported. U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui said on Wednesday that Taranto presents too much of a danger and ordered his pretrial detention.

The FBI had been monitoring Taranto’s online accounts after supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol, prosecutors said in a memo requesting that Taranto be detained ahead of his trial. But an alarm was raised in the weeks leading up to his arrest as Taranto allegedly exhibited signs of “erratic behavior,” including several statements that he intended to detonate his van near the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

“He made several statements indicating that he intended to blow up his vehicle at NIST, including a statement that he had a detonator, that he was on a ‘one way mission,’ and that the vehicle was self-driving so he would not have to be anywhere near it when it ‘went off,’” prosecutors said in a July 5 filing.

On the day of his arrest, Taranto also reshared a post from Trump’s Truth Social account that included what it said was Obama’s address, NBC News reported.

At Wednesday’s hearing, prosecutors also highlighted two incidents involving Taranto that occurred at elementary schools in Maryland. In one, he and others allegedly projected a film related to the Jan. 6 attack at one of the elementary schools, and he filmed children at another school, CNN reported. Taranto allegedly chose to screen the film at the first school, Piney Branch Elementary School in Takoma Park, because of its proximity to Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin’s residence, he explained in a livestream from the event, prosecutors said in court documents. (Raskin served on the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack and was the lead impeachment manager in the House proceedings against Trump following the attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential win.)

Taranto’s attorney Kathryn Guevara tried to push for Taranto to be placed in home confinement under the supervision of his parents, who live in Washington state, rather than stay detained until trial. Guevara added that Taranto sustained multiple injuries from being attacked in the District of Columbia Jail, CNN reported.

But Taranto’s actions, especially his statements about elected officials and his presence near their residences, prompted Faruqui to order a pretrial detention.

Taranto is expected to appeal the pretrial detention decision in a U.S. District Court. His next hearing is scheduled for July 25.