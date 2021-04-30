The Bizarre Ways Capitol Riot Suspects Have Been Tracked Down

CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Friday rounded up the bizarre circumstances that led to some of the arrests in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

More than 400 people have been charged in the insurrection, including many who have pleaded not guilty, Keilar, host of “New Day,” noted. The violence followed then-President Donald Trump’s pre-riot rally, where he urged supporters to march with him on the Capitol. Trump then returned to the White House to watch the chaos on television.

Keilar reeled off some of the weird ways authorities tracked down the riot suspects — from the man whose wife bragged on Facebook about his involvement to the identification of two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller from his Team USA jacket.

Watch the video here:

All the bizarre ways riot suspects have been caught

