Some Capitol Rioters Didn't Vote In Election They Tried To Overturn: Report

In the lead-up to the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump argued he would only lose if the election were stolen from him. He continued to baselessly claim the election had been rigged by Democrats, even after officials declared Joe Biden the winner, and refused to concede.

Many Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol last month as part of the so-called “Stop The Steal” movement said they had done so because the president wanted them to.

Some Republican lawmakers also got on board with Trump’s claim, although there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud — 147 congressional Republicans voted to overturn the election results.