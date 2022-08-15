Food & Drink

Capri Sun Juice Pouches Being Recalled Because Of Contamination

Kraft Heinz is recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice blend after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line.
Dee-Ann Durbin
Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line.
The company said it’s recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice blend. The “Best When Used By” date on the packages is June 25, 2023.

Kraft Heinz said the diluted cleaning solution is used on its food processing equipment. The company said it discovered that the solution had accidentally mixed with the juice after getting consumer complaints about the juice’s taste.

Kraft Heinz, which is co-headquartered in Pittsburgh and Chicago, said in a statement Friday it is working with retailers to remove the product from circulation. Consumers who bought the affected Capri Sun should not consume it and should return it to the story where it was purchased to receive a refund.

