Captain Marvel Joins The Fight Against Thanos In 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer

Thanos might have a problem because Earth’s mightiest heroes are going higher, further, faster with the help of Captain Marvel.

The second trailer for Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” arrived on Thursday morning and finds the team ― sporting some new and improved matching suits ― banding together for one final mission to reverse the snap felt around the world.

The trailer flashes back to pivotal moments in each of the remaining Avengers’ lives, giving weight to the long-held fan theory that the installment will find the superheroes journeying through their past to remedy the rapture in the present.

We even get a peek of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) back on Earth, revealing Iron Man recovers from the wounds he suffered in “Infinity War” and returns from space.

“Even if there’s a small chance, we owe this to everyone who’s not in this room to try,” Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow says in the trailer.

Chris Evans’ Captain America responds: “We’ll do, whatever it takes.”

The trailer ends with an appearance by Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in the present, meeting Thor (Chris Hemsworth) for the first time, who seemingly tries to show off by summoning his hammer.

Of course, she remains unimpressed, prompting him to proclaim, “I like this one.”

Marvel also treated fans to a look at the film’s new poster, featuring a full roster of superheroes, including Captain Marvel.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/c4yyiShAqo — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019