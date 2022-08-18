Weird News

Capuchin Monkey Accused Of Calling 911 From California Zoo

Detectives for the San Luis Obisbo Sheriff's Office suspect a monkey named Route picked up the zoo’s cellphone in a golf cart and started pushing buttons.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office believes this little Capuchin monkey called 911 from a zoo last Saturday night.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office believes this little Capuchin monkey called 911 from a zoo last Saturday night.
San Luis Obisbo Sheriff's Office

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Cops usually have a prime suspect. In this case it’s a primate suspect.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office believes it was a little Capuchin monkey that called 911 from a zoo last Saturday night.

The call disconnected and dispatchers tried to call and text back but there was no response, so deputies were sent to investigate, the office said in a social media post.

The address turned out to be the Zoo to You near Paso Robles, but the deputies found that no one there made the call.

They finally deduced that a Capuchin monkey named Route had apparently picked up the zoo’s cellphone, which was in a golf cart used to move about the property.

“We’re told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons,” the office’s post said.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Monkeys at the San Francisco Zoo

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’ OfficePaso Robles

Popular in the Community