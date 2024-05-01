This Magical $5 Gel Banishes Grime From So Many Nooks And Crannies

Amazon Ticarve cleaning putty

Some types of cleaning are simple: Think wiping down countertops, throwing your sheets in the washing machine, or scrubbing your dirty pots and pans. Then there’s the type of cleaning that’s so tricky it almost feels like it should be left to the professionals — getting particles out of your keyboard, dust and other gunk out of car vents, and minuscule crumbs out of cupholders.

Luckily, I recently discovered a solution to this particular problem in the form of this car-cleaning putty, which currently costs less than $5 on Amazon.

If you were a fan of Silly Putty, slime, or Play-Doh as a kid, you’ll love playing with this stuff, but you’ll also love the magic it works on so many of your devices. All you have to do is gently press this gel onto any dusty surface (like inside your car vents or cupholders), and slowly pull it off.

The process is beyond satisfying albeit a little disgusting, and while this gel is technically meant for car detailing, that’s hardly its only use. It’s also perfectly safe for the tiny spaces between your keyboard, your cell phone, your remote, and other gadgets that tend to gather dust and debris in hard-to-clean spaces.

Before you think you have to stock up on multiple jars of this putty, I have good news: You can reuse this putty over and over again until the color turns dark and it starts to lose its texture. Or, if you feel weird about reusing it, know that a little goes a long way, and you can pinch off pieces to use on different areas of your car or your gadgets.

I’m not the only one who’s obsessed with this inexpensive electric blue goo — it also has hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon. “I am pleasantly surprised this worked so well,” one reviewer wrote. “At first when I took it out of the package I thought... maybe it’s going to stick inside my laptop keys or wherever I was going to use it because it’s very loose feeling. It’s like a thick gel. But I tried it on my laptop keys and it worked fabulous. I used it in my car in the vents and it worked fabulous. I used it behind my stove knobs and it worked great. No gel residue was left behind. I would recommend this product.”

Another reviewer stressed that this is a long-lasting product. “I hate dusting and rarely do it. But today, with this, I was really enjoying it. Like am I playing with a toy, or am I cleaning? Both,” they wrote. “And it goes a long way before becoming no longer usable. It’ll look a tiny bit dingy pretty fast but I used mine until it was black as tar and wouldn’t pick anything up anymore. And trust me that was a LOT of cleaning.”

And if you’re craving that new car smell/feeling, well, this gel will be the answer to all your prayers. “The little bits of crumbs, dust and dog hair that accumulate in the boot around the gear shift, around the door handles, in little nooks and crannies in the car drove me crazy. (Especially when I have to share my car with hubby. You know what I mean),” a reviewer wrote. “This gets it! Give me a little vacuum cleaner and this goo and I can make my years-old car look good.”

While you could always splurge on getting your car detailed, why not opt for this $5 putty instead? You’ll get a cleaner keyboard, remote, phone, oven knobs — and the list goes on — as part of the deal, too.