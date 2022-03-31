Shopping

Professional Car Detailers Share Best At-Home Car Cleaning Products

These car cleaning products will help you keep that new car smell for as long as your heart desires.

An <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amphibian-Car-Drying-Towel-Rinseless/dp/B088HHMYQV?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6242244ae4b0742dfa55b128,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Autofiber car drying towel," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6242244ae4b0742dfa55b128" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Amphibian-Car-Drying-Towel-Rinseless/dp/B088HHMYQV?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6242244ae4b0742dfa55b128,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Autofiber car drying towel,</a><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Optimum-NR2010Q-Rinse-Wash-Shine/dp/B00D8DR0AO?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6242244ae4b0742dfa55b128,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Optimum no-rinse wash" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6242244ae4b0742dfa55b128" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Optimum-NR2010Q-Rinse-Wash-Shine/dp/B00D8DR0AO?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6242244ae4b0742dfa55b128,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Optimum no-rinse wash</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=detailerscar-griffinwynne-033022-6242244ae4b0742dfa55b128&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harborfreight.com%2Fpower-tools%2Fpolishers-buffers%2F07-amp-6-in-compact-palm-polisher-69487.html" target="_blank" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="a compact palm polisher" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6242244ae4b0742dfa55b128" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=detailerscar-griffinwynne-033022-6242244ae4b0742dfa55b128&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harborfreight.com%2Fpower-tools%2Fpolishers-buffers%2F07-amp-6-in-compact-palm-polisher-69487.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">a compact palm polisher</a>.
From the floor mats to the windshield, cleaning your car is all about the small stuff. That may be why intense car cleaning is literally called detailing.

“Detailing is massive attention to detail,” Theo Ursa, a professional detailer and owner of Ursa Major Auto Detailing in Glouchester, Massachusetts, told HuffPost. “Whereas a carwash takes like five to 10 minutes, detailing is problem-solving and cleaning until it is perfect.”

As Ursa said, detailing a car means making the car look the best it possibly can, inside and out. Exterior detailing includes paint restoration and polishing and working on the wheels and rims, whereas interior detailing includes coating and protecting the seats and dashboards, ensuring they don’t fade from UV rays. “You’re keeping the condition [of the car] from deteriorating at all,” they said.

Myron Pierce, a professional detailer and owner of Tri Cities Detail in West Richland, Washington, and co-owner of the online shop Detail Studio, explained that detailing often becomes a combination of full-service, professional cleanings and regular at-home maintenance. Car geeks and neat freaks alike will bring their car to a detailer a few times a year and also do frequent at-home cleanings to keep their wheels looking fresh between visits.

“On the professional side, we’re using carpet extractors, stain removal, we have tools for pet hair. We understand all the interior components between safety and appearance,” Pierce told HuffPost. “Maintenance at home is generally going to be vacuuming, wiping down the interior, applying a protection, car wash, maybe apply a wax on there. The basics.”

While a professional detailer has professional equipment (like power washers and industrial vacuums), Ursa and Pierce agree that home cleanings are just as important. From rinseless washes to five-horsepower vacuums, they’ve shared their favorite products for at-home car cleaning.

1
Amazon
Optimum No Rinse wash
"Rinseless washing is the way to go because it's eco-friendly, there's no runoff so you can avoid authority figures with runoff laws and you can do it pretty much anywhere because you don't need a hose hookup," Ursa said. "Optimum No Rinse wash and shine really pioneered the industry. It's a diluted chemical that you wash the car with that grips the dirt and drops it into the bottom of the bucket, so you're really not scratching the car at all."
Get it from Amazon starting at $13.26.
2
Home Depot
A five-gallon bucket
To use with a no-rise wash, Ursa says, "Go with the five-gallon bucket. Pretty much everyone makes them. The ones I use are from Home Depot."
Get it from Home Depot for $4.98.
3
Amazon
An all-in-one interior express cleaner with protection
"[You can easily put] some protections on the interior," Pierce said. "[Find] an interior express cleaner that basically wipes it down and it protects the interior."

Adam’s Total Interior cleaner and protectant works on leather, vinyl, plastics and glass.
Get it from Amazon for $12.74.
4
Harbor Freight
A small palm polisher from Harbor Freight
"A little polisher from Harbor Freight will do some light polishing on the vehicle. Nothing extensive. Just get good polish on there," Pierce said.

This Drill Master six-inch compact palm polisher comes with a foam pad, but slip-on bonnets are sold separately.
Get it from Harbor Freight for $19.99.
5
Amazon
The Rag Company's shorter knap microfiber towels
"For a rinseless wash, you want a shorter knap microfiber," Ursa said. "If they're not great quality, they might scratch a little bit. Brands like Autofiber and The Rag Company are pretty much the best in the industry at this point, and extra fluffy."

This 10-pack from The Rag Company contains microfiber towels that are 16 inches square each; packs come in blue and yellow.
Get it Amazon for $19.95
6
Amazon
Autofiber's microfiber wash mitt
"For the regular person at home looking to wash their car, I would say a bucket or two buckets, a bottle of Optimum and a microfiber wash mitt and you're set," Ursa said. "Autofiber or The Rag Company have the best ones."

This Autofiber microfiber wash mitt comes in black, blue and yellow.
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
7
Home Depot
A Rigid five-horsepower vacuum
"For somebody's home, for personal use, a five-horsepower vacuum is very good," Pierce said. "You can get into a Rigid vacuum in Home Depot. That works really well."

This Rigid wet/dry four-gallon vacuum has a 20-foot cord, dust bag and car nozzle. It's portable and comes with a lifetime warranty.
Get it from Home Depot for $89.98Get it from Amazon for $96.99
8
Amazon
Autofiber's Amphibian car drying towel
"Drying towels are just heavy, heavy towels that you throw over the car after and they just kind of suck the water away," Ursa said.

This car-drying towel from Autofiber is 20 by 30 inches and comes in a pack of two.
Get it from Amazon $19.95.
9
Amazon
A set of detail brushes
"A few detail brushes will get small areas," Pierce said. This Nurkul 11-piece brush set includes six detail brushes, two air conditioner brushes and three wire brushes.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
