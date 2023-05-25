A car has crashed into the gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister Rishi Sunak lives, the Metropolitan Police said Thursday.
Armed officers have arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, officials added.
Video footage posted on social media showed a white car with its trunk open up against the tall metal gates. There are no reports of any injuries. It is not clear whether the prime minster was at his No. 10 residence at the time.
A Metropolitan Police statement said: “At approximately 16:20hrs on Thursday, 25 May a car collided with the gate of Downing Street on Whitehall.
“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. He has been taken into custody,” the statement continued. “There were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”