Man Arrested After Car Crashes Into Gates Of Downing Street In London

Officials arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage after crashing into the gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister Rishi Sunak lives.
A car has crashed into the gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister Rishi Sunak lives, the Metropolitan Police said Thursday.

Armed officers have arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, officials added.

Video footage posted on social media showed a white car with its trunk open up against the tall metal gates. There are no reports of any injuries. It is not clear whether the prime minster was at his No. 10 residence at the time.

Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London. The Metropolitan Police said armed officers have arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. Picture date: Thursday May 25, 2023. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)
Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London. The Metropolitan Police said armed officers have arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. Picture date: Thursday May 25, 2023. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)
James Manning - PA Images via Getty Images

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “At approximately 16:20hrs on Thursday, 25 May a car collided with the gate of Downing Street on Whitehall.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. He has been taken into custody,” the statement continued. “There were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

