ShoppingcollegeCarssafety

15 Safety Items Every Young Driver Should Have In Their Car

Pack your teen driver's car or truck with this seatbelt cutter, rechargeable jump-starter and other potentially lifesaving tools.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A set of reflective <a href="https://www.amazon.com/CARTMAN-Warning-Triangle-Approved-Identical/dp/B00VA1F1TS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64cd91bfe4b0334ad27594c2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="road triangles" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64cd91bfe4b0334ad27594c2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/CARTMAN-Warning-Triangle-Approved-Identical/dp/B00VA1F1TS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64cd91bfe4b0334ad27594c2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">road triangles</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/NOCO-GB40-UltraSafe-Lithium-Starter/dp/B015TKUPIC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64cd91bfe4b0334ad27594c2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="jump starter kit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64cd91bfe4b0334ad27594c2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/NOCO-GB40-UltraSafe-Lithium-Starter/dp/B015TKUPIC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64cd91bfe4b0334ad27594c2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">jump starter kit</a> and a portable <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HALO-Bolt-Compact-Portable-Starter/dp/B088W3FVPC?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64cd91bfe4b0334ad27594c2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="charging device" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64cd91bfe4b0334ad27594c2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/HALO-Bolt-Compact-Portable-Starter/dp/B088W3FVPC?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64cd91bfe4b0334ad27594c2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">charging device</a>.
Amazon
A set of reflective road triangles, a jump starter kit and a portable charging device.

Sending a young driver out on the open road for the first time can be a nerve-wracking experience, but ensuring their car is prepped with potentially lifesaving safety essentials can ease the stress.

Whether your teen is heading off to college or the proud owner of their own vehicle, there’s something critical below. The following selection of products includes things like roadside safety kits, personal emergency alarms and other must-haves for anyone with a newly minted driver’s license.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A 12-volt jump starter kit
This highly rated and rechargeable jump starter kit includes booster clamps, charging cables and a spark-proof 12-volt portable jump starter that can safely bring dead batteries back to life on both gas- and diesel-powered engines. The battery starter also functions as a portable powerbank and can charge devices using the included USB adapter. It also has a built-in 100-lumen LED flashlight for making nighttime battery jumps a little easier.
$99.95 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A digital tire pressure gauge
HuffPost previously spoke to mechanics Cheyenne Ruether and Bogi (who goes by her first name) about everything you need to fix a flat tire. They suggested using a digital pressure gauge to check tires monthly in order to help catch tire-related accidents before they happen. This particular easy-to-use tool has four settings to check pressure on a variety of tires and a built-in LED flashlight to make it easier to take readings in the dark.
$11.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A portable tire inflator
When a tire is low on air, this portable air compressor can save a driver the trouble of having to deal with the often-broken coin-operated machines at the gas station. It simply connects to a car's 12V outlet while the hose nozzle attaches to the tire valve to inflate most standard tires. The compressor also has an automatic shut-off feature so there's never any risk of over-inflation. Simply enter the desired tire pressure and let it work! It has a digital tire gauge so you'll always know if you need to top off before a road trip.
$36.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A reliable car jack kit
Reuther and Bogi also suggested having a reliable car jack stashed in your vehicle at all times in the event a tire needs changing. We found this highly rated option that has a solid base plate, is made with a strong pressure-resistant steel and can raise vehicles up to 15.15 inches.
$29.90 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A reflective road triangle kit
HuffPost previously spoke to Philadelphia-based mechanic brothers Philip, Nick and Carmen Campione about the essentials drivers should have in their winter emergency kits. They suggested reflective road triangles as a way to help warn other motorists of roadside trouble, especially during a nighttime scenario when visibility is decreased. This particular 3-pack of triangles meets the Department of Transportation's equipment standards and the fold-up design also features a stable, sand-weighted base so the triangles won't blow away in the wind.
$32.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Two emergency seat belt cutters and window hammers
If your young driver is ever in a potentially dangerous situation inside of a car, this type of emergency safety tool — also previously recommended by the Campione brothers — can be vital to have. It has a razor-sharp stainless-steel blade that can quickly slice through a jammed seatbelt, and a metal double-head hammer that can break through tempered glass. This set of two from Amazon Basics has a 4.7-star rating.
$9.10 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A complete emergency roadside safety kit
If you want to pack all of your car safety essentials into one purchase, this roadside safety kit is a good place to start. It's equipped with practical items like safety gloves, jumper cables, a tool set for car-related repairs and a 1,000-pound tow rope.
$49.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A pair of blind spot mirrors
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 800,000 blind spot accidents happen each year. These sway-adjustable blind spot mirrors have a flexible convex shape that reflects the surroundings of neighboring lanes so your young driver knows when it's safe to change lanes. They adhere with included pressure-sensitive tape, offer a universal fit for most vehicle mirrors and are made with a waterproof, rust-resistant material and a non-haze glass.
$5.99 at Amazon.
9
Amazon
A portable and rechargeable jump starter
Another popular rechargeable jump starter option is the Halo Bolt, a compact and ultra-portable starter that can revive a full-sized car or SUV using the included jumper cables. The Halo Bolt promises reverse polarity protection and short circuit protection for safe operation, and it also has a powerful LED floodlight as well as two USB ports for charging essential electronics.
$91.36 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A highly rated universal phone mount
A 2018 study revealed that visual-manual cell phone interaction nearly doubles the odds of a crash. Although no phone interaction at all while driving is ideal, some researchers suggest that using a tool like a phone mount placed at eye-level can help reduce distraction. This universal phone mount has an impressive 90,393 five-star Amazon ratings and features a telescopic arm to enable customized viewing angles. The suction cup base keeps the mount in place while the one-touch locking side arms securely hold the phone while the car is in motion.
$24.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
An all-purpose first aid kit
Disinfect wounds, bandage cuts and soothe burns with this 312-piece first aid kit. Its clear plastic interior compartments keep everything organized and the soft sided zip case makes storage and transportation a breeze.
$19.95 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A personal safety alarm keychain
Designed by a pair of sisters who felt compelled to make a safety tool in response the grim sexual assault statistics impacting women in the U.S., this easy-to-use Birdie keychain can be useful for any young driver that finds themselves stranded roadside or walking to their car late at night. When activated, it emits an alarm as loud as a jet engine alongside flashing strobe lights in order to create diversion, get attention from other people in the area, and, hopefully, deter an attacker.
$26.95 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A two-pack of bright LED flashlights
Whether your teen needs some light to find their keys, check the engine in the dark or hunt for a phone that's fallen beneath the seat, a pack of high-lumens flashlights can always come in handy. This pair of tactical flashlights offer five modes of powerful operation, including a zoomable beam, and are constructed from military-grade aluminum.
$14.04 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A snow brush and ice scraper
A useful tool to have in case of freezing weather conditions is this 27-inch snow brush with a detachable ice scraper for ensuring that your teen's windshield is driving-ready. The layered and thick-haired brush head features polished bristles that won't scratch car paint and the ergonomic handle is cushioned for comfort.
$15.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A pair of traction tire chains
Slick and frozen roads are not the safest to drive on, especially for inexperienced drivers, but these anti-skid traction devices can add an element of safety in winter and inclement weather. These durable chains come in a variety of tire sizes, promise an easy installation and can also help free a vehicle that's stuck in snow and mud.
$65.44+ at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Yamazaki shower caddy

Chic Dorm Room Finds At Urban Outfitters

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE