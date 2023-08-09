Amazon

A portable tire inflator

When a tire is low on air, this portable air compressor can save a driver the trouble of having to deal with the often-broken coin-operated machines at the gas station. It simply connects to a car's 12V outlet while the hose nozzle attaches to the tire valve to inflate most standard tires. The compressor also has an automatic shut-off feature so there's never any risk of over-inflation. Simply enter the desired tire pressure and let it work! It has a digital tire gauge so you'll always know if you need to top off before a road trip.