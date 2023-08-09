Sending a young driver out on the open road for the first time can be a nerve-wracking experience, but ensuring their car is prepped with potentially lifesaving safety essentials can ease the stress.
Whether your teen is heading off to college or the proud owner of their own vehicle, there’s something critical below. The following selection of products includes things like roadside safety kits, personal emergency alarms and other must-haves for anyone with a newly minted driver’s license.
1
A 12-volt jump starter kit
2
A digital tire pressure gauge
3
A portable tire inflator
4
A reliable car jack kit
5
A reflective road triangle kit
6
Two emergency seat belt cutters and window hammers
7
A complete emergency roadside safety kit
8
A pair of blind spot mirrors
9
A portable and rechargeable jump starter
10
A highly rated universal phone mount
11
An all-purpose first aid kit
12
A personal safety alarm keychain
13
A two-pack of bright LED flashlights
14
A snow brush and ice scraper
15
A pair of traction tire chains
